‘DURIAN’ PROBE – MACC SAYS UNABLE TO IDENTIFY OWNER OF PHONE NUMBER USED TO TEXT DAP MPs – BUT AFTER MEETING KULA, YII & KHOO, WILL MACC ALSO MEET ‘LOOKS LIKE ME, ACTS LIKE ME BUT IS NOT ME’ NAZRI

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today said it has yet to find out who is behind the alleged offer of cash and ministerial posts to three DAP MPs to support Perikatan Nasional.

It said it has met the MPs to investigate their claims.

“We take such accusations seriously. We hope the public will not speculate on this issue.

“As for now, we cannot identify the (owner) of the phone numbers used to text the MPs via WhatsApp,” MACC said in a statement today.

Last week, three DAP MPs alleged they were being enticed by an anonymous person to join PN with an offer of “durian RM30”, thought to be ministerial positions and a large amount of cash.

M Kula Segaran (Ipoh Barat), Dr Kelvin Yii (Bandar Kuching) and Khoo Poay Tiong (Kota Melaka) are the MPs who claim to have received such an offer.

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had also said his party’s MPs in the constituencies of Hulu Selangor, Kuala Kedah, Alor Setar, Balik Pulau and Setiawangsa had been enticed with similar offers to support the PN government.

KUALA LUMPUR — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said today it was unable to determine the exact identity of the individual behind a WhatsApp message purportedly offering bribes to DAP lawmakers in exchange for supporting embattled Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

MACC said it met three DAP MPs who alleged that they were offered bribes to obtain further clarification on their claims.

“To date, MACC has not been able to identify the real owner of the phone number behind the WhatsApp message that was sent to the MPs.

“However, MACC gives an assurance that investigations will continue and hopes the public will not make any speculation on this issue,” the commission said in a statement.

I have always believed and I still believe in the power of the people and would never soil my hands in bribery, corruption or defection. Read more and help me RT, WhatsApp friends and share. Counting on you! Thank you. https://t.co/FMY7CeVpjA pic.twitter.com/9qk3OiJdWz — Hannah Yeoh (@hannahyeoh) August 9, 2021

The MACC did not name the DAP trio but it is understood they are Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong, Ipoh Barat MP M. Kulasegaran and Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

On August 7, Kulasegaran said his secretary Jeremy Chuah received a call and text message on WhatsApp offering “RM30 durian” — a veiled reference to RM30 million cash — to replace two Umno lawmakers Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah and Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad who recently quit as ministers.

Shamsul was energy and natural resources minister while Noraini was higher education minister.

The alleged offer — made after Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced his party’s withdrawal of support from Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional government — deepens the political turmoil in the country that is struggling to contain the Covid-19 health crisis.

Muhyiddin has said he will table a vote of confidence in Parliament next month. MALAY MAIL

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MALAY MAIL

