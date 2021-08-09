‘I HAVE VOTED FOR 40 YEARS & THE SAME OLD MONKEYS ARE STILL THERE’ – NO WONDER POLL FOR INTERIM PM FAILS TO EXCITE – WHETHER OR NOT SOME ‘TIN KOSONG’ & HIS ‘TALK A LOT’ ALLY ARE BEHIND IT – MALAYSIANS ARE SIMPLY FED UP – ‘YOU AND ME, THE VOTERS, LET’S BE STUPID NO MORE. SO THANKS BUT NO THANKS. THEIR GOALS ARE THE SAME. THEY ARE AFTER POSITION, POWER & GLORY’

Among them are PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, former prime ministers Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Najib Abdul Razak, Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, veteran Umno MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, Senior Minister (Security) Hishammuddin Hussein, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar.

Topping the list so far is Anwar Ibrahim who polled 41,873 votes (44.1 percent) with Najib Razak coming in second place, polling 31,361 votes (33.0 percent). Ismail Sabri is a distant third with 4,701 votes (5.0 percent).

Coming in last among the 16 is Azmin Ali, who only managed 155 votes (0.02 percent). Zahid Hamidi managed to escape the embarrassment and humiliation of being at the bottom of the pile by beating Azmin with just two votes.

By yesterday, I must have received the “Undian” poll more than five times and each time, I responded to the different sender with this same message:

“Except for Mat Sabu, I would probably not vote for any of the above. They are unworthy of my one sacred vote. How can I vote for people I have absolutely no respect for?

“I am looking for a totally new team so that the nation can start afresh on a clean slate. Believe me, both sides are the same. Their goals are the same. They are after position, power and glory.

“You and me, the voters, let’s be paloi (stupid) no more. Thank you for taking the trouble to forward the poll to me. But I will not be voting for any of them. So thanks but no thanks.”

Well, that’s how I would say it and that is as honest as the jaded me can be. The 16 names on the list are people whom I wish were no longer on the political scene. Why can’t they just fade away?

They are not the so-called leaders whom I think can save Malaysia. In fact, I think they are part of the reason why our nation is considered a basket case today. And we are sinking deeper and deeper into the abyss.

Yes, I’m putting the blame on these key leaders and I’m not sorry for doing so. Most of them have overstayed their welcome. They just refuse to go away even when they are aware that they are no longer wanted. How pathetically shameless some of them really are!

Many of us have even consciously blamed the poor showing by our Malaysian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics to the political mess at home.

That’s unfair perhaps, but when you are so very disillusioned and angry with your hopelessly inadequate government filled with unqualified and untrustworthy ministers, you are unlikely to feel any sympathy at all.

With more than 20,000 daily Covid-19 infections and 200 plus Malaysians dying every day, and yet there is no end to the political tension, how do you expect the citizenry to keep faith with a kerajaan gagal (failed government)?

Had the borders been open, we can expect more Malaysians to flee elsewhere, even if only temporarily. This is not because they are less loyal or patriotic but many would leave because they feel so helpless that they could do nothing with the mess we are in today.

Seriously, we have to wake up and realise that these are the same political goons who have been playing around with us, the voters, over the past five or six general elections.

We were also taken in when they were switching places in their musical chairs. And they are still at it today.

The thing is: Have we awakened? Have we had enough of these “viruses”? I don’t know about you but I have enough of them, all of them.

Let me share what two friends responded to my lamentations about the “same old, same old” faces who just won’t go away.

One, a former Malaysian now a Singapore citizen wrote: “For the past 25-30 years, there are the same old, tired faces. Time for new blood.

“I feel that Malaysia is moving in a reverse direction which is bad for the country and the rakyat! The sooner such leaders are voted out, the better it will be for Malaysia”.

Well, I must applaud my friend for deciding to be a Singaporean more than 30 years ago. Great decision, buddy.

Then, there is this senior editor friend who shared his frustrations with me:

“I have voted for almost 40 years and the same ‘monkeys’ are still there. Does it mean that Malaysia has no other talent to run the country?

“I also want to ask: With so many Covid-19 deaths, is the government also committing a crime against humanity or genocide? I know many Malaysians are now blaming the government for playing with the lives of the rakyat.

“I don’t know about you but one thing I know is that I will not be casting my vote in the coming GE15. Voting for the same ‘monkeys’ – no thanks.”

So again, I am calling for a fresh start on a clean slate with 222 new MPs, if possible. Well, how will that happen if none of them is prepared to step down voluntarily, you may ask?

The answer is: Vote them out.

Because if you and I do not, these are the bunch of political parasites and leeches who do not care even if 100,000 Malaysians were to lose their lives to the coronavirus further down the road.

It has been proven – they don’t care about you and me. They care only about their political survival.

MKINI

.