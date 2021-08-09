MAHATHIR THE NEXT IN TROUBLE – IF ISMAIL SABRI CAN USE RoS AGAINST UMNO – WILL MUHYIDDIN USE MPs GATHERING TO DISQUALIFY THEM FROM NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE – COPS TO GRILL DR M THIS AFTERNOON

The questioning is expected to take place at 2.30pm at Mahathir’s office at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya.

Mahathir, who is the Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) pro-tem chairperson, was present at the gathering as the Langkawi MP.

Also to be questioned is his son Mukhriz Mahathir, who is the Jerlun MP and Pejuang pro-tem president.

Meanwhile, a group of Pakatan Harapan MPs will also be quizzed by the cops at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters this morning.

They include PKR’s Selayang MP William Leong and DAP’s Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai and Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching.

Prior to this, police have questioned at least 16 other opposition MPs, including Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim, who is the Port Dickson MP.

The opposition lawmakers had last Monday gathered outside Parliament and marched to the august House, but were met by the riot police.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had suspended the Parliament sitting, citing Covid-19 cases.

However, opposition MPs who accused Muhyiddin of trying to obstruct Parliament, amid an uncertain majority for him, were insistent about going to Parliament despite the suspension.

MKINI

