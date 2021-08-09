‘I HAVE ALREADY DECLARED MY POSITION TO THE AGONG’ – MUHYIDDIN FAILS TO ‘CONVERT’ UMNO’S JERANTUT MP

Jerantut MP Ahmad Nazlan Idris maintained that he has not switched positions after renouncing Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.
Nazlan was among the 11 Umno MPs appearing in a live press conference on Aug 3 to announce that they were withdrawing support for Muhyiddin, ending his majority in the Dewan Rakyat.
Muhyiddin is now scrambling to rebuild his majority ahead of September’s Parliament sitting, during which he has promised to undergo a vote of confidence.
“I hereby state that I will abide by the Umno supreme council’s decision on July 7 to withdraw support for Muhyiddin and the Perikatan Nasional government.