PETALING JAYA: Najib Razak said it is “absolutely insane” for Putrajaya to allow travellers to Malaysia to undergo home quarantine in view of the more lethal Covid-19 variants detected outside the country.

Are you mad, asks Najib after govt allows home quarantine for returnees

The former prime minister said the Delta Plus and Lambda variants were more dangerous than the currently dominant Delta variant.

Lambda was first identified in Peru while the Delta Plus was first identified in Europe in March and has been detected in several countries, including the United Kingdom, the US and India.

Najib said that allowing these travellers to quarantine at home would still put those who have been fully vaccinated at risk.

“The government will not lose much by instructing those who return to Malaysia to undergo quarantine at centres or hotels because they can afford it.

“But if the government intends to introduce the Lambda and Delta Plus variants, then by all means, continue with this madness.”

Earlier today, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Malaysians and non-Malaysian residents who are fully vaccinated will only need to quarantine at home upon their return.

He said this in a televised address on the relaxation of SOP restrictions for those who have been fully vaccinated, which will take effect from Aug 10. FMT

KJ tells of ‘trust issues’ with Umno chief Zahid

PETALING JAYA: Senior Umno member Khairy Jamaluddin has revealed that he has “trust issues” with his party leader, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, citing Zahid’s stand on a letter and an audio recording purportedly expressing support for opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

Khairy’s remarks, made to reporters while on a visit to Johor today, is the latest case of fallout from Umno’s decision last week to retract support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and the Perikatan Nasional government.

“I am still loyal to Umno. I am a minister from Umno. Let me work on the vaccination exercise,” said Khairy who is a cabinet member in the PN government and the minister coordinating the national immunisation programme.

He said that he and other MPs from Umno would make their stand about Muhyiddin and the PN government when the Dewan Rakyat sits again in September.

“And after we vote (to determine the legitimacy of the government) we will decide what is next,” said Khairy, who is MP for Rembau and a former Umno Youth leader.

He said his trust in party leader Zahid had been eroded by incidents such as a letter to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong last year and a leaked audio recording involving Zahid and Anwar.

Khairy recalled that Zahid had written to the King last October, stating that Umno MPs would back Anwar, who is opposition leader and PKR president, as the next prime minister.

“This was despite the fact that the (Umno) president had not sought my views, and nor had I given him the nod to use my name (in the letter). How can I trust a party president like this,” he told reporters today after a visit to the Iskandar Malaysia Studio in Johor.

Copies of the letter had circulated online last year, but an aide to Zahid had later claimed that the letter was fake.

Zahid was purported to have said that he, former Umno president Najib Razak and several other Umno MPs had retracted their support for Muhyiddin and were backing Anwar instead.

Khairy went on to say that a leaked audio recording in April, purportedly featuring Zahid and Anwar, had also led to his distrust of Zahid.

He said Zahid had initially denied the matter and said he would lodge a police report, only to later admit that the recording was authentic.

“So how can I trust my president?”

Last month, Utusan Malaysia reported that Zahid had admitted to party leaders that it was his voice in a recording of a phone conversation with Anwar.

Both Zahid and Anwar had denied in April they were the ones in the audio recording. The conversation allegedly took place after Umno’s annual general assembly and gave the impression that the two leaders were working together.

Khairy also said that Zahid had claimed that the recent decision to withdraw Umno’s support for the PN government had been reached unanimously by the Umno Supreme Council.

However, he said there were MPs on the central working committee who had dissented. FMT

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.