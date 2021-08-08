‘I CANNOT TRUST THIS PRESIDENT’ – KHAIRY DEALS A HEAVY BLOW TO ZAHID – MAINTAINS SUPPORT FOR PN, REFUSES TO RESIGN

Khairy maintains support for Perikatan, not resigning

JOHOR BARU: Umno Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has maintained his support for the Perikatan Nasional government and has not resigned.

Khairy, the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, said he also has “trust issues” with party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“Last October, he (Ahmad Zahid) had sent a letter to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah under his name as party president, claiming that all Umno MPs have given their support to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be Prime Minister.

“However, I was not consulted on the matter at all, and was never asked if I would give permission to use my name,” he told a press conference after visiting a vaccine distribution centre (PPV) site here on Sunday (Aug 8).

“Secondly, when a voice recording was circulated between the party president and Opposition leader Anwar, he denied it was him at first but later admitted it.

“I cannot trust this president,” said Khairy, who was asked about his stand towards the government considering Umno’s decision to withdraw support for Perikatan.

He added, however, that he remained loyal to Ummo and was still a member of the party.

“We are also still with Perikatan Nasional now. We will be able to state our stand as MPs in Parliament next month.

“Let me do my work first, as this is about the lives of the people, and we will be able to vote as Umno MPs next month.

ANN

.