GRIM REALITY FOR STILL IN-DENIAL MALAYSIA – UNPRECEDENTED 360 COVID DEATHS IN THE PAST 24 HOURS – WITH NO GRANULAR DATA AVAILABLE – WHILE IN N.SEMBILAN, OVER 13,000 CHILDREN INFECTED
Record high of 360 Covid-19 deaths
MALAYSIA today reported a record breaking 360 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours.
This brings the overall death toll to 10,749.
The numbers today come just as the government eased more restrictions for people who have completed their two doses of vaccination in states that are in phase two and above in the national recovery plan.
Admissions in the intensive care unit also remained high with 1,095 patients, of whom 571 are on respiratory support. TMI
Over 13,000 children in N. Sembilan have contracted Covid-19 to date, says state health committee chairman
He said of the total, 13,357 or 96 per cent of the cases reported this year up to last Wednesday involved children.
“The majority of the children tested positive for Covid-19 were at stage one and two, while two children died from the viral infection in this state,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here, today.
Veerapan advised the public to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set and not to leave the house if there is no need to do so or anything important to attend to.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / BERNAMA
.