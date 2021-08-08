GRIM REALITY FOR STILL IN-DENIAL MALAYSIA – UNPRECEDENTED 360 COVID DEATHS IN THE PAST 24 HOURS – WITH NO GRANULAR DATA AVAILABLE – WHILE IN N.SEMBILAN, OVER 13,000 CHILDREN INFECTED

He said of the total, 13,357 or 96 per cent of the cases reported this year up to last Wednesday involved children.

“The majority of the children tested positive for Covid-19 were at stage one and two, while two children died from the viral infection in this state,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here, today.

Veerapan advised the public to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set and not to leave the house if there is no need to do so or anything important to attend to.