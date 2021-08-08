AS KA SIONG WOULD PROBABLY TELL NAJIB – YOU’RE NOT THE ONLY MALAY IN TOWN. THESE DAYS, THERE’S MUHYIDDIN & ISMAIL SABRI! AND TO BE FAIR, PERHAPS ZAHID REFUSED TO GIVE UP ANYMORE ‘MALAY MAJORITY’ SEATS – WHICH ARE PERHAPS THE ONLY SEATS MCA CAPABLE OF WINNING IN!

As MCA drifts towards Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, the party has been urged to remember its true friends.

Taking to Facebook last night, former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak shared a video clip of a Malay woman in BN colours campaigning for MCA’s Wee Jeck Seng during the Tanjung Piai by-election in Johor while drenched in the rain.

“There was a by-election campaign 20 months ago. Have you forgotten who your most ardent supporters were – rain or shine?

“Have you forgotten who your opponents were at the time? Perhaps you have forgotten. We in Umno never forget,” wrote Najib.

The Tanjung Piai by-election took place in November 2019 which saw Wee trouncing Bersatu’s Karmaine Sardini and Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam.

Slightly over half of Tanjung Piai’s constituents are Malay, making Umno’s role in BN’s campaign very crucial.

Umno and MCA are among founding members of BN and the coalition’s predecessor The Alliance.

Recently, MCA decided not to heed Umno’s decision to break ties with Perikatan Nasional and withdraw support for Muhyiddin to continue on as prime minister.

On Aug 6, MCA president Wee Ka Siong was spotted with a group of rebel Umno MPs who decided to break ranks with their party and continue supporting Muhyiddin.

MKINI

.