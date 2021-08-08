MUHYIDDIN UNVEILS DISAPPOINTING RELAXATIONS – AS NEW COVID CASES DIP SLIGHTLY TO 18,688

Putrajaya eases Covid-19 SOP for those fully vaccinated

Fully vaccinated? Here’s what you can do

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has announced a relaxation of certain Covid-19 rules for those who have been fully vaccinated, effective Aug 10. For those with a two-dose vaccine (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac), the new rules will come into effect only 14 days after their second dose. If you have received a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson or CanSino), you must wait 28 days. Here’s a full list of the relaxed rules. Phase 1: Malaysians and non-Malaysians, including permanent residents and those enlisted in the Malaysia MY Second Home (MM2H) programme, with residences in the country, will only need to quarantine at home upon arrival from overseas;

Couples in long-distance relationships can cross state and district borders to visit one another;

Parents may cross state and district borders to visit their children if they are under the age of 18;

Prayers will be allowed in mosques and suraus. The same applies for non-Muslim houses of worship. Implementation of the rules for all places of worship will be left to state religious authorities. Face masks and physical distancing are required during worship. Phase 2 and onwards: All inter-district travel is allowed, and a Covid-19 vaccination certificate will get travellers through roadblocks;

Dine-in at restaurants is allowed, but diners are advised to choose eateries with good ventilation and they should not linger too long. Children aged 17 and under may accompany their parents but must adhere to strict SOPs;

Outdoor recreational and sporting activities that do not involve physical contact are allowed from 6am to 10pm. Changing rooms at recreational facilities must however remain shut. Permitted activities include jogging, cycling, skateboarding, fishing, equestrian events, singles tennis and badminton, and the like.

Domestic tourism within the state is allowed, and hotels and homestays may reopen. Muhyiddin added that relaxation of rules in the economic sector would be discussed by the National Security Council and would be announced soon. Last week, two states and a federal territory were reported to have moved into Phase 3 of the national recovery plan (NRP), namely Perlis, Sarawak and Labuan. Perak, Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang and Sabah had moved into Phase 2. FMT

Covid-19 (Aug 8): 18,688 new cases, records set in Sabah and Kedah

The Health Ministry today reported 18,688 new Covid-19 cases amid records set in Sabah and Kedah. The two states are at the bottom in terms of the single-dose vaccination rate at 37.8 percent and 43.4 percent respectively. As of last night, the estimated daily R-naught for the country was 1.08. An R-naught of 1.00 and above suggests that the spread of Covid-19 was accelerating. Apart from Labuan, no where else in the country has a R-naught of less than 1.00. The R-naught is the highest in Kelantan (1.25) and Perlis (1.45). Selangor (6,565)

Kuala Lumpur (1,883)

Kedah (1,610)

Sabah (1,379)

Johor (1,308)

Negeri Sembilan (1,140)

Kelantan (870)

Perak (861)

Penang (694)

Pahang (602)

Terengganu (598)

Sarawak (581)

Malacca (526)

Putrajaya (63)

Perlis (6)

Labuan (2) MKINI THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI

