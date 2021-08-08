IF MUHYIDDIN GOES, PN CAN STAY? BUT DOES PN ITSELF HAVE ENOUGH MAJORITY – EVEN IF COURT CLUSTER RECONCILES WITH CANINET CLUSTER? THEN, CAN AZMIN CARTEL & CAMP HAMZAH IN BERSATU ACCEPT UMNO AS TOP DOG – FOR HOW LONG WILL ISMAIL SABRI BE ALLOWED TO PLAY ‘NICE GUY’ BY UMNO TOWARDS BERSATU & PAS – ESPECIALLY WHEN GE15 ROLLS ALONG

PETALING JAYA: Political analysts believe the Perikatan Nasional-led (PN) government can retain its grip on Putrajaya and regain the support of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi if Muhyiddin Yassin is replaced as prime minister.

Universiti Teknologi Mara’s (UiTM) Iskandar Hasan Tan Abdullah said the move could help resolve the political crisis in the country while the government struggles to manage the Covid-19 and economic crises.

“What we are seeing is Umno’s attempt to withdraw support for Muhyiddin. A withdrawal from the PN government is only because Muhyiddin has not stepped down as prime minister.

“If PN understands this strategy, then their most appropriate step is to appoint another MP from the PN government as prime minister. One who can gain the support of Umno as well,” the UiTM, Kelantan branch lecturer told FMT.

Salawati Mat Basir from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) agreed, saying that the situation remains fluid until Muhyiddin’s majority is tested in September.

“Until Parliament reconvenes next month, the situation will be uncertain and chaotic, with a lot of jumping, buying and selling,” she said.

She added that although many claimed that Muhyiddin had lost the support of MPs, no other political leader has been able to prove that they had a more convincing majority.

Former Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) lecturer Ahmad Atory Hussain believes that any party which claims that Muhyiddin has lost his majority will have to wait until September if they are to orchestrate a change in government.

“Right now it seems there are four groups, with PN having 104 MPs, Pakatan Harapan 91, Mahathir’s faction which includes Warisan and Muda with 13, and Umno’s pro-Zahid MPs, of which there are around 12,” he said.

Atory added that with the uncertainty over how many people remain behind Muhyiddin as prime minister, Mahathir and Zahid’s groups could well be the kingmakers.

“We don’t know their plan, there is another month and all sorts of things can happen, like lobbying, of course,” he said.

