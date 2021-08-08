THE CRUELEST JOKE PLAYED BY MUHYIDDIN REGIME ON MALAYSIA – VACCINATION NOT THE ‘SILVER BULLET’ MUHYIDDIN IS COUNTING ON, WARNS KIT SIANG – INDEED PN’S LAZY, DISHONEST & IRRESPONSIBLE WAY OUT BY REFUSING TO DO MASS TESTING RIGHT FROM THE START HAS PUT MALAYSIA AT THE EDGE OF A CLIFF – AND IF THE JABS CAN’T STOP COVID-19, THERE GOES THE WHOLE COUNTRY!
Vaccination not ‘silver bullet’ to overcome pandemic, Kit Siang says
PUTRAJAYA is making a mistake by solely relying on vaccination as a way out of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lim Kit Siang said today.
He added that lessons from other countries are showing that giving the jabs to the population alone would not help overcome Covid-19.
His warning comes as the government ramps up its vaccination programme, targeting to give out 500,000 shots per day in an effort to reach herd immunity by October.
The government said yesterday 35% of the population has received both jabs.
“Other nations like Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States have shown that the vaccine alone cannot solve everything,” the Iskandar Puteri MP said in a statement.
He added that with vaccination at almost half a million daily, almost 47% of Malaysians have been given one dose of vaccine and 25% fully vaccinated with two doses, “but we have yet to see any effect on the case numbers and deaths”.
“Do we have to wait until almost 90% of Malaysians are fully vaccinated?”
The DAP veteran said that it “shocking and abhorrent” that those in power were more concerned with political games and conspiracies when the sole focus should be on how to save Malaysia by first cutting down the daily Covid-19 cases and deaths.
He added that for 26 consecutive days, the daily new Covid-19 cases have been in five-digit numbers, twice exceeding the 20,000-mark in the last three days.
And for 27 consecutive days since July 12, except for July 25, daily Covid-19 deaths were in three-digit figures.
For the past week since August 1, the daily death rates are in the 160-257 range, he added.
“The Muhyiddin government is still trying the same trick and expecting a different result.
“Shouldn’t the policy makers have a serious reset to get the case numbers and the death rates down?”
Lim suggested that the government enrol medical students or employ short-term contract workers to help as front liners to track and trace in ramping up testing.
He said that when positive rates following testing is persistently at 11-13%, it must mean that the virus is deep in the community and testing is the only way to flush them out.
“Yet testing must be complemented by adequate tracking, tracing and then quarantining them.
“Our frontliners are tired and exhausted. We must do whatever we can to get the cases down.”
He also asked the government to explain what its plans were to overcome the acute shortage of intensive care unit (ICU) beds in the country.
“The exact hospital situation as regards facilities for the care of Covid-19 patients, including ICU facilities, oxygen reserves and drugs capabilities continue as matters of concern.
“There are long queues for hospital beds and even longer queues for ICU beds. There are also reports of an increasing number of patients brought in dead who were Covid-19 positive.
“What is the government’s solution for these pressing problems?”
Malaysia yesterday reported 19,257 cases, with active cases standing at 224,120. There are 1,097 Covid patients in ICU.
There were also 210 deaths yesterday, taking the overall tally of Covid-19 deaths to 10, 389.
As for vaccination, 425,698 doses were given out yesterday – 186,035 receiving their first dose while 239,663 their second. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
High number of Covid-19 cases due to insufficient testing, says Tony Pua
The other reasons cited were the consequence of the July 20 Aidiladha celebrations as well as the impact of the more dominant and infectious Delta strain of Covid-19 virus.
“What Dr Chong failed to note, however, is the fact that the Klang Valley has been under MCO since May 24 (nearly 11 weeks), with varying degrees of restrictions. The overwhelming bulk of economic and social activities have been completely shut down,” Pua added.
In spite of the closures, Covid-19 cases have continued to rise and most of them have been classified as sporadic cases in the community.
Pua said the positivity rate was well above 6.5% for the first few weeks of MCO, but the drastic decline in testing has contributed significantly to the rise in cases.
Average daily test samples taken dropped by 34% – from 109,601 cases in the first week of MCO to only 72,308 cases in the fifth week.
The DAP national publicity secretary added that the severe shortage of testing led to the increased number of undetected cases in the community, as well as close contacts not being traced and isolated.
He said the absence of these measures have led to the drastic increase in positive cases in the last few weeks.
“It is true that the Health Ministry has since increased the number of test samples to above 140,000 samples a day in the last two weeks. However, the positivity rate has already spiked even faster to more than 13% this week. This is more than double the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended threshold of 5%.
“If at the positivity rate of 6.5%, the number of test samples taken was not sufficient, then it is crystal clear that at double the rate, 13% today, the number of tests being carried out is even more insufficient,” he added.
Pua called upon MOH to increase its targeted testing drastically and come up with a national testing plan as part of a whole-of-government and whole-of-nation approach to fight the worsening pandemic situation in the country.
“We must build a national capacity to test at least 1% – that is approximately 300,000 tests a day – as a contingency to deal with any further outbreaks in the future,” he said.
The ministry must also implement the Find, Test, Trace, Isolate and Support (FTTIS) methodology as proposed in the National Recovery Plan at a large scale to contain the spread of the virus.
He said without this, infections will continue to rise in the next few weeks until the community achieves herd immunity via vaccination or infection.
As a result of the rising infections, the healthcare system will become overstretched.
Pua, however, said this is not a plan for the MOH to execute alone. Ramping up testing would require the cooperation of all stakeholders, including private hospitals, private clinics, factories and workplaces, and even individuals via the now available self-test kits. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
