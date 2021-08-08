MUHYIDDIN KNOWS HE’S LOSING HIS GRIP – ‘DURIAN SALE’ THE SURE SIGN POLITICAL INSTABILITY IN PN NO LONGER TENABLE – PKR MP NIK NAZMI REVEALS HOW HE TOO WAS APPROACHED IN AFTERMATH OF SHERATON MOVE

Nik Nazmi: ‘Durian sale’ a sign that political instability untenable

The purported latest attempt to secure defections from Pakatan Harapan was symptomatic of a political crisis that has real consequences on the public, said Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

In a video address on his Facebook account last night, Nik Nazmi, who was among those who received such overtures, said policymakers were too busy trying to secure their positions at a time when proper policy-making was severely needed.

“We cannot afford to have our political situation continue on like this.

“The best way is for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to conduct a vote of confidence immediately,” he added.

Nik Nazmi was among five PKR lawmakers who received a cryptic text message promising them “durian RM30” in “cash” and an offer to “replace” the “durian” from Parit Sulong or Lenggong.

Parit Sulong MP Noraini Ahmad recently resigned from her position as minister of higher education while Lenggong MP Shamsul Anuar Nasarah resigned from his position as minister of energy and natural resources.

The other four PKR parliamentarians who received the same message were June Leow Hsiad Hui (Hulu Selangor), Azman Ismail (Kuala Kedah), Chan Ming Kai (Alor Setar) and Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik (Balik Pulau).

It was established that four MPs from DAP – M Kulasegaran (Ipoh Barat), Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (Bandar Kuching), Cha Kee Chin (Rasah) and Khoo Poay Tiong (Kota Melaka) – received similar messages.

Nik Nazmi’s situation was unique in which the alleged “durian agent” also contacted his aide and former aide – a sign that the person making the offer knew him well.

When contacted, Nik Nazmi did not dismiss the possibility that the alleged offer was a prank but stressed that the root problem stems from political instability.

“It could be a prank or perhaps a desperate runner being asked to get things done quickly. Who knows?” he said.

The PKR lawmaker added that this was not the first time he had received overtures.

“After the ‘Sheraton Move’ last year, messages were passed to my staff asking if I was interested in getting back federal allocation as received by government MPs,” he revealed.

Nik Nazmi said his days are now occupied with sending food baskets to the needy who were severely affected by lockdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He urged for political stability as it is needed immediately to address problems.

“What’s happening now is more of ‘frog shopping’ than ‘durian shopping’ but not everything green is halal,” he added.

After Umno announced it was withdrawing from the Perikatan Nasional government on Aug 3, Muhyiddin insisted he still commanded majority support from MPs and plans to prove it when Parliament reconvenes in September.

So far, two Umno MPs have quit Muhyiddin’s cabinet and at least a dozen more have publicly stated they no longer support him.

MKINI

