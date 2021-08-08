NAJIB DROPS A ‘USELESS’ BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN NOW HAS LESS THAN 100 MPs – BUT STILL NO USE! THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM REMAINS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR – SO LONG AS HE INSISTS ON BEING PM & PAKATAN INDULGES HIM – MALAYSIANS WILL CONTINUE TO SUFFER AS MUHYIDDIN STAYS PM

The former prime minister said that if Muhyiddin indeed had majority support in the Dewan Rakyat, a vote of confidence would have been carried out immediately in order to resolve any doubts about the level of support he enjoyed.
Najib said for that reason, he believed that Muhyiddin had lied to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong when he claimed to still have majority support.
He said a recent press conference at which 31 MPs from Barisan Nasional were said to be supporting the government was strong evidence that Muhyiddin had lost the support of the majority.
He said the numbers of those in the group had been decreasing day by day, with statements being issued to show that they do not support Muhyiddin.
Najib added that as long as this issue is not resolved as soon as possible, the country will not be able to focus on the Covid-19 pandemic or the economy.
“It is fairer on the country and the people that the vote of confidence takes place as soon as possible and not after another month,” he said.
In a national address last week, Muhyiddin said he had pledged to submit to a confidence vote in the Dewan Rakyat in September.
There are 222 members of the Dewan Rakyat. Two seats are vacant. Under the constitution, the prime minister must resign if he does not enjoy the support of a majority of the house. FMT
MALAY MAIL / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
