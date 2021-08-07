PAS MP TESTS POSITIVE – BUT OTHER PAC MEMBERS SAFE – ‘HE DID NOT ATTEND AUG 2 MEETING, HIS LAST MEETING WAS ON JULY 27,’ CLARIFIES PAC CHIEF WONG KAH WOH

When contacted, Tarmizi said he is currently being quarantined at home.

“I have light symptoms, cough and flu, but thank God nothing else,” he told Malaysiakini.

Tarmizi said he started developing symptoms on Aug 3 and believed he had caught the virus from his officers.

Previously, he had disclosed that two of his officers had tested positive for Covid-19 after being screened at Parliament on July 29.

Tarmizi said he had been in quarantine since their results came out.

He had tested negative in a PCR test on Aug 2.

\Meanwhile, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chief Wong Kah Woh clarified that Tarmizi, who is a committee member, last attended a meeting on July 27.

Without naming Tarmizi, he said the MP had been negative for Covid-19 in the days when he attended the PAC meeting that day.

Wong also said that officers were not allowed into PAC meetings.

“We wish our friend a speedy recovery.

“The PAC has strict compliance with health SOPs, including opening the doors during the proceedings to enhance ventilation.

“From Aug 2 onwards, all have to go through a self-test process prior to entering the PAC proceedings,” Wong said in a Facebook post.

He added that he has also asked Parliament to install fans and improve ventilation in the PAC meeting room.

.