ZAHID EXPOSES ‘PROPAGANDA MEANT TO SCARE THE PUBLIC’ – INDEED, IF MUHYIDDIN & PN COLLAPSES – GOVT WILL FUNCTION EVEN BETTER – WITHOUT DEADWOOD MINISTERS CONTRADICTING EACH OTHER & PUSHING COVID CASES THROUGH THE ROOF – SO MUCH SO NRP NOW RUSHES TO CHANGE YARDSTICK FROM DAILY NEW CASES TO ‘LIMITS FOR SYMPTOMATIC INFECTIONS’

Govt will keep functioning even if PN collapses, says Zahid

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has rubbished claims that the country’s administration would be paralysed if the Perikatan Nasional government collapsed.

He said this is propaganda meant to scare the public, and that country can still be administered without politicians at the helm.

“Even if the PN government is no longer in power, the nation’s administration will continue temporarily under the secretaries-general of each ministry,” Zahid said in a Facebook post today.

He added that this was what happened during the week between when the Pakatan Harapan government collapsed in late February last year, and PN coming to power.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin

Zahid is leading a push from Umno to unseat Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

However, he is meeting internal resistance from a faction of lawmakers led by Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Those defending PN argue that attempts to overthrow the government would hamper efforts to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the absence of a government, the precedent is for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to appoint a caretaker prime minister or government to keep the wheels turning.

Belgium is notable in that it had twice gone without a government being formed for over a year – most recently from late 2018 to October 2020 – due to political parties being unable to form a coalition.

On both occasions, a caretaker prime minister had been put in charge of the country.

