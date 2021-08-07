‘I AM BEING FRAMED’ – NAZRI DENIES BEING MUHYIDDIN’S ‘DURIAN RM30’ SELLER – EVEN AS DAP’S KULA LODGES POLICE REPORT
Looks like me, acts like me but it is not me, says Nazri on person offering to buy Opposition MPs’s support for govt
PETALING JAYA: An Umno politician is claiming that he was not the person sending offers to Opposition MPs to join the government.
Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz has denied that he was the man responsible, saying that someone had been masquerading as him.
“It is fake. The person uses my photo, acts as me, calling and messaging these MPs, even asking them out for tea.
“Someone is misusing (my photo). It is not my number. These people have all sorts of tricks up their sleeves. They are crooks,” he said on Saturday (Aug 7).
He added that he was being framed, after he showed support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.
The Vibes reported that several Opposition MPs had claimed that they had received offers to join the government, with promises of rewards.
This follows the exit of two Umno ministers, who had resigned after party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi officially announced that the party will stand with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and not with the Perikatan government.
As of now, former energy and natural resources minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah and former higher education minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad have resigned from their posts in the government. ANN
Kula’s private secretary lodges police report over alleged offer to buy support for Perikatan
IPOH: Ipoh Barat MP M. Kulasegaran’s private secretary has lodged a police report after he allegedly received WhatsApp messages offering incentives to the MP in exchange for support towards Perikatan Nasional.
Jeremy Chuah lodged the report at the Ipoh police headquarters around 1.30pm on Saturday (Aug 7).
Kulasegaran, from DAP, accompanied him.
Chuah, in his report, said that he received a WhatsApp message on Aug 6 at about 10.30pm from two unknown numbers while he was at his house.
“The content in both the messages was offers made to Kulasegaran for a ministerial position, money, full allocation for the Ipoh Barat constituency, and other incentives.
“This clearly is corruption and an attempt to buy over the Ipoh Barat MP,” he told reporters after lodging the report.
Kulasegaran said his officer had made it clear that he (Kula) had no intention of supporting the Prime Minister or the Perikatan government.
He stressed that buying over MPs is also a betrayal of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who is very concerned about the state of the nation, government and Parliament.
“Don’t betray His Majesty’s trust. Your attempt to buy over is desperate,” he added.
Two other DAP MPs have also alleged that they had received offers of incentives to support Perikatan Nasional.
Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong and Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii both allege that they had received WhatsApp messages offering “durian RM30” and “ministerial position” in exchange for their support for the government.
“Apparently ‘our worth’ is calculated in durian now,” Yii said in a Twitter post Saturday (Aug 7). ANN
ANN
.