‘I AM BEING FRAMED’ – NAZRI DENIES BEING MUHYIDDIN’S ‘DURIAN RM30’ SELLER – EVEN AS DAP’S KULA LODGES POLICE REPORT

Looks like me, acts like me but it is not me, says Nazri on person offering to buy Opposition MPs’s support for govt

PETALING JAYA: An Umno politician is claiming that he was not the person sending offers to Opposition MPs to join the government.

Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz has denied that he was the man responsible, saying that someone had been masquerading as him.

“It is fake. The person uses my photo, acts as me, calling and messaging these MPs, even asking them out for tea.

“Someone is misusing (my photo). It is not my number. These people have all sorts of tricks up their sleeves. They are crooks,” he said on Saturday (Aug 7).

He added that he was being framed, after he showed support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Vibes reported that several Opposition MPs had claimed that they had received offers to join the government, with promises of rewards.

This follows the exit of two Umno ministers, who had resigned after party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi officially announced that the party will stand with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and not with the Perikatan government.

As of now, former energy and natural resources minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah and former higher education minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad have resigned from their posts in the government. ANN

