GPS SAYS TO BACK MUHYIDDIN FOR NOW – MAYBE SO, BUT IT STILL WON’T HELP MUHYIDDIN MAKE GOOD THE NUMBERS HE NEEDS – AS UMNO MPs CONTINUE TO FLEE

GPS says it will back Muhyiddin for now

PETALING JAYA: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), the ruling coalition in Sarawak, said its MPs would continue to back Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership.

In a statement, the coalition’s secretary-general Alexander Nanta Linggi said it would adhere to the call by the King for the current government to continue administering the country until its legitimacy can be determined at the next Dewan Rakyat sitting.

“GPS is of the opinion that the prime minister’s decision for the government to table a confidence motion against him is a bold and wise move,” he said in a statement.

The coalition’s position, he added, was reached following a meeting chaired by GPS chairman Abang Johari Openg today.

GPS has 18 MPs, including seven in the government.

GPS’ stance on Muhyiddin’s leadership comes as the latter’s position remains precarious following Umno’s decision earlier this week to retract support for the Perikatan Nasional government.

This has led to claims by both the opposition and Umno that Muhyiddin has lost the majority and they have called on him to resign as the prime minister.

Umno also said it had presented statutory declarations by its MPs to the King indicating they had retracted support for Muhyiddin.

Muhyiddin, however, insists he still enjoys sufficient support in the Dewan Rakyat and said that a motion of confidence would be tabled when the Dewan Rakyat reconvenes in September.

Yesterday, deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob claimed that 31 MPs from Barisan Nasional — a coalition Umno is a part of — would continue to back Muhyiddin.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

