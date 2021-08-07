MUHYIDDIN HAS NO SOLUTIONS – NEW COVID CASES HOVER DANGEROUSLY AT THE 20,000 MARK FOR THE 4TH STRAIGHT DAY – EVEN AS RAFIDAH LAMBASTS ‘LIP SERVICE ONLY’ MUHYIDDIN REGIME

Covid-19 cases dip to 19,257, Selangor has most infections

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported a slight dip in infections with 19,257 Covid-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Two days ago, the number of infections breached the 20,000 mark.

In a tweet, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 1,243,852.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases, with 7,084.

This was followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,450), Kedah (1,514), Sabah (1,255), Johor (1,182), Penang (959), Kelantan (930), Negeri Sembilan (884), Perak (774), Pahang (714), Sarawak (573), Terengganu (425), Melaka (414), Putrajaya (56), Perlis (41) and Labuan (2).

The number of cases in Kedah is the highest to date. The previous record was 1,511 on Aug 1.