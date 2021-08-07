MUHYIDDIN HAS NO SOLUTIONS – NEW COVID CASES HOVER DANGEROUSLY AT THE 20,000 MARK FOR THE 4TH STRAIGHT DAY – EVEN AS RAFIDAH LAMBASTS ‘LIP SERVICE ONLY’ MUHYIDDIN REGIME

Covid-19 cases dip to 19,257, Selangor has most infections

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported a slight dip in infections with 19,257 Covid-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Two days ago, the number of infections breached the 20,000 mark.

In a tweet, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 1,243,852.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases, with 7,084.

This was followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,450), Kedah (1,514), Sabah (1,255), Johor (1,182), Penang (959), Kelantan (930), Negeri Sembilan (884), Perak (774), Pahang (714), Sarawak (573), Terengganu (425), Melaka (414), Putrajaya (56), Perlis (41) and Labuan (2).

The number of cases in Kedah is the highest to date. The previous record was 1,511 on Aug 1.

Govt has no solutions, just lip service, says Rafidah

 PETALING JAYA: The government is taking no real action to address the people’s issues aside from offering “sanctimonious statements and lip service”, former international trade and industry minister Rafidah Aziz has said.

Those in power are preoccupied with remaining there, she said, doing whatever it takes to fortify their positions while the country remains “on autopilot”.

In a Facebook post, Rafidah said the saving grace of the country in recent times had been its civil service, which is largely still committed to providing the people with the best service possible.

“Of course, there will always be the aberration of politics overriding everything and civil servants, with their best intentions for the people and country, being overruled and marginalised by their political bosses, or in the layman’s lingo, ‘the powers that be’.”

Rafidah said she was sure most Malaysians were deeply grateful for the efforts of the nation’s frontliners and medical personnel in battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Politics must never be allowed to supersede or negate their tireless good work.”

She said the country needed a “competent, well-grounded and responsible” government to overcome the current challenges, and said Malaysians deserved better than the current crop.

She added that among the failures of the government were ineffective policy measures like changing SOPs and incoherent lockdowns, a dictatorial approach to governance and the use of the Emergency to keep Parliament from sitting.\

