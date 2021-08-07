IT’S NOW 118 VS 102 – MUHYIDDIN IS DOWN FOR THE COUNT! RESIGN FOR YOUR FAILINGS – OR WE MARCH! YOUNG MALAYSIANS WANT MUHYIDDIN’S HEAD TO ROLL IMMEDIATELY

MUHYIDDIN Yassin has the vote of 102 MPs against 118 who are opposed to the prime minister staying in office, pollster Institut Darul Ehsan (IDE) said.

The prime minister’s allies are found in Bersatu (31), PAS (18), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (18), MCA (2), MIC (1), PBRS (1), PBS (1), and four independents (Julau, Lubok Antu, Kuala Langat and Tebrau).

Only 25 MPs in Umno are listed as pro-Muhyiddin and the PN government after yesterday’s events.

They are the MPs of Arau, Bera, Besut, Jempol, Ketereh, Kota Tinggi, Kuala Kangsar, Kuala Krau, Lipis, Padang Rengas, Padang Terap, Pasar Salak, Paya Besar, Rompin, Jasin, Jelebu, Maran, Padang Besar, Putrajaya, Rembau, Tenggara, Kepala Batas, Sembrong, Kinabatangan and Kimanis.

However IDE noted that Kinabatangan’s and Kimanis’ positions are unclear even though it has listed them among the Umno MPs on Muhyiddin’s side.

The 25 names were among the 31 read out by Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri yesterday at a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall auditorium.

Ismail said 21 of the MPs were present yesterday but only 18, including himself, were seen on stage during his announcement.

More confusion followed hours later when two names he read out – Tanjung Karang MP Noh Omar and Baling MP Azeez Abdul Rahim – gave separate press conferences on Facebook live to state their names were included only because they had signed the attendance sheet.

Noh Omar made clear denial of his support for Muhyiddin while Azeez said he welcomed the confidence vote in September when Parliament convenes.

The two had been with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on August 3 when he said that the party had enough votes in the House to oust the Muhyiddin administration.

Eighteen MPs in Umno, including Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri, go on stage to pledge allegiance to the prime minister, in Kuala Lumpur, on August 6, 2021. – The Malaysian Insight pic, August 7, 2021.

IDE’s tally shows 13 Umno MPs on the opposing side. Besides Noh, Azeez and Zahid, represents Bagan Datuk, they are Pekan, Gua Musang, Pontian, Jerantut, Machang, Cameron Highlands, Pengerang, Parit Sulong, Lenggong and Parit.

All but two of them – Parit Sulong and Lenggong – had stood with Zahid at his August 3 press conference.

Noraini Ahmad is the Parit Sulong rep and higher education minister who yesterday resigned her cabinet position. She was the second Umno MP to do so after Energy and Natural Resources Minister Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (Lenggong) quit on August 4.

Other MPs opposing Muhyiddin are in PKR (35), DAP (42), Amanah (11), Warisan (8), Pejuang (4), Parti Sarawak Baru (2), Upko (1), Muda (1) and independent, Maszlee Malik who represents Simpang Renggam.

With 118 MPs, the opposition bloc has more than a simple majority among the Dewan Rakyat’s 220 lawmakers.

The House has 222 seats but two are vacant following the deaths of the Grik and Batu Sapi MPs last year. Gerik was held by BN-Umno and Batu Sapi by Warisan.

The day after Umno said it had enough MPs to topple Muhyiddin’s government, the prime minister said he would not resign and would instead face a confidence vote in September.

Muhyiddin said he was aware that eight Umno MPs had informed the Dewan Rakyat speaker that the prime minister no longer had their backing.

His refusal to immediately convene the House for a vote has led to more brickbats from the opposition and the public. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Resign or we #Lawan again in 2 weeks – protest organisers tell PM

The organisers of the #Lawan movement have urged Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to resign for his failings or face another street rally. Sekretariat Solidariti Rakyat (SSR) announced today that it is planning a “bigger” protest in two weeks. “SSR calls on Muhyiddin Yassin to resign immediately. “If not, we will mobilise a bigger number of rakyat to go down to the streets on August 21. “SSR would like to invite Malaysians especially the youth to close ranks with the rakyat and prepare to take to the streets once again,” it said in a statement. It blamed the PM for failing to handle the Covid-19 pandemic, the economy, as well as politics in the country. “SSR believes that this government is a failed government and the leaders of this failed government need to know when to stop and give room to another team to helm the country,” it said. The organisers previously held a street protest in Kuala Lumpur on July 31 demanding Muhyiddin’s resignation. Following the event, police proceeded to question the organisers as well as protest participants. Officers even showed up at the homes of several activists. Police have further summoned a lawyer who was part of the Bar Council’s protest monitoring team. The Bar has since condemned the move and stressed that the United Nations Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers guarantees that lawyers should be able to perform all their professional functions without intimidation, hindrance, harassment, or improper interference. MKINI THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI

