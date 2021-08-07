GOING PRICE NOW RM30 MIL CASH PER DURIAN? MUHYIDDIN IN ‘HARVEST’ MODE – AS YET ANOTHER UMNO MP BOLTS – FURTHER SLASHING HIS SUPPORT TO ONLY 102 MPS

Third Umno MP refutes Ismail’s claim that he supports Muhyiddin

A third Umno MP has denied he is among 31 BN lawmakers who support Perikatan Nasional (PN), as claimed by Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday.

Parit MP Mohd Nizar Zakaria’s clarification today followed similar declarations by Tanjong Karang MP Noh Omar and Baling MP Azeez Abdul Rahim.

“I will abide by the party’s decision. The party through the supreme council has made a decision.

“As a party member, I will follow the party’s decision,” Nizar said on Facebook.

Nizar, Noh and Azeez were previously among 11 MPs, including Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who declared they were withdrawing support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his PN government.

Ismail, however, claimed the trio were among those who had changed their minds and joined the ranks of 31 BN lawmakers who want PN’s legitimacy tested when Parliament convenes in September.

Noh and Azeez yesterday clarified that they had attended a BN parliamentarians’ meeting where they signed an attendance sheet – not an agreement to support PN or anything of that nature.

The numbers game is being played amid attempts by Zahid to unseat Muhyiddin by showing to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong that the prime minister no longer commands majority support. MKINI

MPs offered ‘durian RM30’, ministerial position to defect

Several opposition MPs have received messages offering them to defect, as the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government struggles to regain its majority after several Umno lawmakers withdrew their support for the ruling coalition.