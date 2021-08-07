GOING PRICE NOW RM30 MIL CASH PER DURIAN? MUHYIDDIN IN ‘HARVEST’ MODE – AS YET ANOTHER UMNO MP BOLTS – FURTHER SLASHING HIS SUPPORT TO ONLY 102 MPS

Third Umno MP refutes Ismail’s claim that he supports Muhyiddin

A third Umno MP has denied he is among 31 BN lawmakers who support Perikatan Nasional (PN), as claimed by Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday.

Parit MP Mohd Nizar Zakaria’s clarification today followed similar declarations by Tanjong Karang MP Noh Omar and Baling MP Azeez Abdul Rahim.

“I will abide by the party’s decision. The party through the supreme council has made a decision.

“As a party member, I will follow the party’s decision,” Nizar said on Facebook. 

Nizar, Noh and Azeez were previously among 11 MPs, including Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who declared they were withdrawing support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his PN government.

Ismail, however, claimed the trio were among those who had changed their minds and joined the ranks of 31 BN lawmakers who want PN’s legitimacy tested when Parliament convenes in September.

Noh and Azeez yesterday clarified that they had attended a BN parliamentarians’ meeting where they signed an attendance sheet – not an agreement to support PN or anything of that nature.

MPs offered ‘durian RM30’, ministerial position to defect

Several opposition MPs have received messages offering them to defect, as the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government struggles to regain its majority after several Umno lawmakers withdrew their support for the ruling coalition.

Among them include Ipoh Barat MP M Kulasegaran, Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong and Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii who are all from DAP.  

Sharing the WhatsApp messages, Khoo said an unknown number had contacted him and pointed out that there were two ministers positions vacant now.

This was after Noraini Ahmad resigned as the higher education minister and Shamsul Anuar Nasarah quit as energy and natural resources minister, citing the need to abide by the Umno supreme council’s decision to leave the PN government.

The person offered “durian RM30” and a ministerial position.

It is unclear what the euphemism for “durian RM30” meant. The person promised to pay “cash” immediately.

Khoo did not respond to the offer.

Taking to Facebook, he said: “Kota Melaka is not for sale”.

Khoo also jokingly suggested that anyone interested in becoming a minister should contact that person.

Meanwhile, Yii shared on Twitter the similar messages that were sent to him.

“Apparently ‘our worth’ is calculated in durians now,” he said.

Kulasegaran, who is DAP vice-chairperson, responded to the offer by lodging a police report over the messages at the Ipoh district police headquarters.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on July 8 announced his party was withdrawing support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

However, Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is aligned to Muhyiddin, led a group of party MPs to rebel against Zahid.

Trying to push through the decision, Zahid on Aug 3 presented 11 MPs during a live press conference to prove that Muhyiddin had lost his majority.

Subsequently, Muhyiddin said he will see a vote of confidence in September, buying him time to muster the necessary numbers.

At present, Muhyiddin is estimated to have control of 102 out of 220 MPs.

However, this could change if Muhyiddin can convince other MPs to switch their allegiance ahead of the Parliament sitting. MKINI

