INSTEAD OF WAITING FOR MUHYIDDIN TO SIGNAL WHICH WAY TO BLOW – PLAN AHEAD! MOH GETS A BLASTING – EVEN AS IT WARNS ‘TOO SOON TO EASE RESTRICTIONS’ – DEALING ANOTHER DEATH BLOW TO THE PEOPLE & THEIR LIVELIHOODS

MOH: Too soon to ease restrictions

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry will only recommend easing Covid-19 restrictions if more people are vaccinated and the standard operating procedure such as mask-wearing is maintained, even for those who are fully vaccinated.

Deputy Health director-general (Research and Technical Support) Datuk Dr Hishamshah Mohd Ibrahim said there are lessons to be learnt from the experiences of countries that are seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases after loosening restrictions.

“We saw how countries like the United Kingdom, Israel and others in Europe have eased restrictions after achieving a high vaccination rate. But now, they are seeing an increase in infections.

“In hindsight, they may have allowed these relaxations too early.

“Although it’s true that being fully vaccinated means you are protected from serious Covid-19, we should not remove restrictions hastily.

“The ministry is cautious about this. Currently, the decision is being discussed by the higher-ups in government,” said Dr Hishamshah at a press conference held at the ministry yesterday.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government will announce the relaxation of Covid-19 curbs for the fully vaccinated “within the next few days”.

Dr Hishamshah said getting more people vaccinated should be the main priority.

Currently, about 46% of the population have received at least one dose while 24.5% are fully vaccinated.

“If we can get 80%, that would be great. Or 40% to 50% would be good too. This will prevent a surge in cases,” he added.

Fundamental Covid-19 preventive measures such as mask-wearing and physical distancing must still remain, he said.

“The Covid-19 variants that are dominant right now are more transmissible and highly contagious.

“So we need to still be wearing face masks and practise physical distancing. Gatherings of large crowds should not be allowed. These SOPs must remain applicable,” said Dr Hishamshah.

He said based on genome sequencing conducted by the Institute for Medical Research (IMR), the Delta variant is the dominant strain of Covid-19 in Malaysia.

The highly contagious variant is a major factor for the rise in Covid-19 cases in the country, he added.

“Previously, the Wuhan strain had an infectivity rate of Rt 2 or 2.5. The Delta, meanwhile, is 5 to 8.

“So to flatten the infection curve, it will take time and it is done differently,” he said.

Dr Hishamshah said Labuan and Sarawak are proof that a high vaccination rate will reduce the number of serious Covid-19 cases.

“The number of hospitalisation, ICU admissions and Covid-19 deaths have shown a significant drop in Labuan and Sarawak.

“If the same vaccination rates are applied in Semenanjung Malaysia, we will also see a decrease here.

“The number of new cases may take a while to go down, but most importantly, we reduce the number of serious Covid-19 cases at hospitals,” Dr Hishamshah said.

He added that only 1.9% of the country’s daily cases are those in the more severe categories 3, 4 and 5. ANN

MOH urged to plan ahead for expected Covid-19 surge

THE Health Ministry must plan ahead to ensure sufficient healthcare resources for an anticipated surge in Covid-19 cases, said experts. Director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah recently warned that daily cases could reach 24,000 by mid-September. However, the number of new cases already breached 20,000 this week. Epidemiologist and public health physician at the Universiti Malaya, Prof Dr Sanjay Rampal said the healthcare system should be augmented in the coming months to prepare for outbreaks. “It is good to have a projection of what’s to occur in the next six to eight weeks. However, it is more important to plan forward and ensure that the healthcare system in the regions expecting the bulk of these cases can accommodate the increase,” he told The Malaysian Insight. “Typically, the first services to be strained are public health service which play a vital role in reducing transmission.” Overtaxed public health services leads to increased transmission and an ever-increasing number of cases that eventually overwhelms the healthcare systems, he added. Sanjay said the trajectory of new cases will vary according to region. Each region, he said, may have a different threshold of active cases before the healthcare system becomes overwhelmed. “New epicentres may develop in the coming weeks in the north-northeast and south of Peninsular Malaysia, and in Sabah. However, that may be mitigated by improving the vaccination rate in these regions,” he said. Malaysian Public Health Physicians’ Association president Dr Zainal Ariffin Omar said the healthcare system may be able to cope by pooling the resources of public, private and military hospitals. Mildly symptomatic and symptomatic cases can be placed in home quarantine, said Zainal. He said early detection of categories 3 and 4 cases requiring respiratory support and prompt medical attention will also help. “(The government must also) continue taking prevention and control measures across the country,” he said. He said more workers are needed on at the low-risk quarantine centres, Covid-19 assessment centres and hospitals. “We also need more health personnel and NGOs to help patients and families in home quarantine,” he said. With more than 200,000 active cases reported in Malaysia, hospitals, especially those in the Klang Valley, are taxed with patient overload. Reports of hospitals packed to the brim have repeatedly appeared on social media and the news. Mild cases in the Klang Valley are quarantined at home, keeping hospital beds for those in need of medical care. Malaysia yesterday reported 20,889 new infections, the second day in a row cases exceeded 20,000. There are more than 200,000 active infections nationwide, more than 1,000 of them in intensive care. TMI ANN / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

