MUHYIDDIN’S NEXT MOVE – TO USE DELTA VARIANT, UNLEASH A MASSIVE CRACKDOWN ON UMNO & THE OPPOSITION – IF HIS PLAN TO LURE OVER MPs TO HIS SIDE FAILS?

Under the clueless leadership of Mahiaddin alias Muhyiddin, Malaysia has broken more Coronavirus records today – 20,596 daily infections, a total 10,019 deaths, 217,061 active patients and 1,078 patients in ICUs (including 549 who required ventilators). The total cumulative Covid-19 cases have jumped to 1,203,706 since the pandemic started last year.

The statistics may mean different things to different people. Those who had lost someone are probably still grieving. Those who had received at least 1 dose of Covid vaccine are eagerly waiting for their second dose. Those who are fully vaccinated might be wondering if they had received empty jabs. Those who applauded the vaccination programme may now scratch their head in confusion.

But as far as the prime minister and his super bloated Cabinet of 72 ministers and deputy ministers are concerned, the daily Covid-19 statistics are just some numbers that mean nothing to them. Heck, to ensure his own deputy does not jump ship, PM Muhyiddin has even promoted Ahmad Faizal Azumu as his special adviser with “ministerial-level” status today.

In reality, the Covid-19 statistics prove not only the epic failure of Muhyiddin administration, but also the disastrous performance of Health Director-General Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah as the top adviser in fighting the pandemic. Below are some scary facts that the backdoor government does not want people to know:

On January 12, the day the PM declared a State of Emergency, the daily new cases were 3,309. Total cumulative infections were 141,533 while total deaths were 559. Since January 12, total Covid-19 cases have jumped 8. 5 times and total deaths multiplied by 17. 9 times. For the last 205 days between January 12 and today (August 5), Covid infection has increased to 5,181 cases daily (or 36,267 cases every week) on average. Between January 12 and today, Malaysia has lost 46 people every day (or 1,380 deaths every month). But beginning June 1, when Muhyiddin declared a half-baked “full lockdown”, the Covid death toll skyrocketed from 2,867 to today’s 10,019 – a rate of 110 deaths every day (or 770 weekly deaths) Similarly, between June 1 and today, the rate of infection increased to 9,603 cases every day (or 67,221 weekly cases) The total infections for the first 8 months of 2021 is more than 10 times recorded for the entire year of 2020 (113,010 cases) The total deaths for the first 8 months of 2021 is more than 21 times recorded for the entire year of 2020 (471 cases) In 2020, the highest daily death due to Covid was 12 people. Yesterday (Aug 4), the country saw a record 257 fatalities on a single day. If the death rate remains at 110 every day, Malaysia will see an additional 16,280 fatalities, bringing the total deaths to 26,299 by year end.

Clearly, the clueless and incompetent government of Muhyiddin cannot be allowed to run the country anymore. It would only get worse, despite the prime minister’s chest-thumping declaration about one of the highest vaccination rate in the world. This is the only country that the more people received the Covid-19 vaccines, the more people get infected and died.

Strangely, King Sultan Abdullah has granted Muhyiddin a super generous one month until the September Parliament session to test his legitimacy. After the withdrawal of support for the prime minister from at least 12 UMNO MPs on Tuesday (August 3), it was crystal clear that Muhyiddin had officially lost the simple-majority support and is no longer a legitimate prime minister.

There could be some backroom deals or the Agong might have been blackmailed, or even scammed again by Muhyiddin, the same way how he lied and inflated the number of MPs he claimed supported him in February 2020. During the crisis, both Muhyiddin and Mahathir Mohamad had claimed to have in their possession of 114 MPs in the 222-seat Parliament.

To prove that Muhyiddin did not have the numbers as claimed, Mahathir had published a full list of names of all the 114 MPs who supported him on the night before Muhyiddin’s official swearing ceremony. Mahiaddin (glamour name: Muhyiddin) cowardly kept quiet and did not show any name list. The backdoor prime minister has been hiding behind Coronavirus pandemic ever since.

Mr Muhyiddin dared not test his legitimacy in the Parliament till yesterday (August 4), when the King told him that he can no longer hide. For the first time since he was sworn in as the 8th Prime Minister on March 1, 2020, Muhyiddin emerged from his weekly meeting with the monarch and reluctantly announced that a motion of confidence will be tabled – a month later in September.

Hilariously, despite the fact that everyone knows the backdoor prime minister had lost his legitimacy effective Tuesday (August 3), Muhyiddin shamelessly claimed that he is confident that he still commands the support of a majority of Members of Parliament. Perhaps any lawmaker should try the same trick too, telling the King that he has the support to become the PM, but needs some 30 days later to prove it.

Of course, every Tom, Dick and the hamster know why Muhyiddin needs a month before he dares to table a motion of confidence, assuming such motion will miraculously see the light of day in September. A well known liar in the same league with former Prime Minister Najib Razak, Mr Muhyiddin has in his pocket 1,001 excuses to further delay or postpone the motion of confidence.

For now, the first order of business is to bribe Opposition MPs to switch sides. The hopping season with the best deal for frogs willing to jump ship has started. If the story of former DAP Assemblywoman Hee Yit Foong, who was offered RM25 million by then-PM Najib to betray her party in 2009, is believable, the price-tag for each MP readies to jump is between RM50 million to RM100 million.

Before the withdrawal of support for Muhyiddin from at least 12 UMNO MPs on Tuesday, there were 107 Opposition MPs and 113 government MPs. It means the premier’s support has been reduced to just 101 MPs . To get the minimum 111 MPs for a simple majority (Parliament is reduced to 220 members after the deaths of 2 MPs), the regime needs to buy 10 more MPs.

Therefore, it will cost between RM500 million to RM1 billion to buy 10 frogs. That’s a great bargain considering the government had spent more than RM800 billion in dubious stimulus packages and national budget anyway without any effect on the economy. The spendthrift and power-hungry regime will not blink twice about spending even twice the RM1 billion of taxpayers’ money to cling to power.

But not everyone is worth RM50 million each, let alone RM100 million. After some commission cuts for the middlemen, the frogs may get less than RM50 million. However, to some Opposition MPs, or some of the 12 UMNO MPs who withdrew their support, even a steep discount could make them an instant multimillionaire. At minimum, they will be tens of millions richer.

While cash is king, the offer could come in combo value meal – a combination of cash and lucrative positions in the government. If bribery does not work, they will threaten MPs, especially those who were corrupt. The scandal-tainted politicians are the easiest meat, as can be seen with the sudden betrayal of Opposition PKR Dr Xavier Jayakumar in March this year.

Since Xavier switched sides in favour of the corrupt illegitimate regime of Muhyiddin, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has mysteriously gone silent over the corruption cases of the former PKR vice president. Those who are strong enough, like Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, will be charged accordingly.

Saddiq is a good example where the Muhyiddin government would first persuade a lawmaker to jump ship, failing which the MACC and the Attorney General’s Chambers will be ordered to intimidate and cook up charges. If Syed Saddiq suddenly switches sides, you can bet your last penny all his corruption charges will also suddenly disappear – guaranteed!

The Opposition should be extremely careful with the power-crazy Muhyiddin and his boys, who are determined to stay in power by hook or by cook. The dictator wannabe may go bonkers and launch yet another political crackdown similar to that of the infamous 1987 “Operation Lalang”. The regime just needs to arrest enough Opposition MPs to reduce their votes before the coming September.

Mahiaddin still has another trump card – Coronavirus. The recent sudden lockdown of Parliament, where Opposition lawmakers were trapped in the building after a sudden appearance of positive cases, but pro-Muhyiddin lawmakers were allowed to escape, shows that the disgraced prime minister could use the same trick again in September.

Yes, if the prime minister still fails to bribe, threaten or arrest opposition MPs in order to win a motion of confidence next month, he will certainly delay it under the pretext of Delta variant wrecking havoc. The despicable Health Director-General Dr Noor Hisham will again justify that Parliament must be locked down due to a sudden emergence of positive cases – again.

By now, the drama script is incredibly predictable. It would be too late for the King to realize that he had been played and fooled again, not that the monarch did not know about all the cheap gimmicks when he first granted Muhyiddin the mind-boggling 30 days to buy his support. Mahiaddin’s verbal promise to test his legitimacy simply is not worth the paper it’s written on. – FINANCE TWITTER

Forcing Umno polls a political ploy, not practical, says Shahril

PETALING JAYA: The Registrar of Societies’ (RoS) move to force Umno to have nationwide party elections amid the worsening Covid-19 situation smacks of politics, a party leader said today. Speaking to FMT, Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan said this was especially so when the party fulfilled procedures for the extension of polls as indicated in the RoS’ letter to the party on July 19. “Our secretary-general will write a formal letter to RoS to explain this,” he said. Shahril added that RoS’ latest instructions were “peculiar” considering that the government body did not even allow PKR to hold its congress in June. “Now, they want Umno to immediately hold nationwide polls across 20,000 branches? Other parties’ requests to postpone party polls were granted without any drama. Why not Umno’s?” He said forcing Umno to carry out virtual voting without concerns for fraud and hacking was disingenuous. “If there’s a ready way to do it, Malaysia would have already had a virtual general election to solve the current political impasse. But there isn’t.” He said that as recently as July 2020, law minister Takiyuddin Hassan said the Election Commission was studying the viability of e-voting and listed reasons for why it was difficult. “If after a year, the government – with all its resources – can’t come back to the rakyat about e-voting, how do you expect a political party to figure it out in a matter of weeks or months? “It just doesn’t make practical sense, if you think about the safety of the people. It only makes sense if you see it as a ploy to meet certain political ends.” Earlier today, RoS ruled that Umno’s decision to postpone its party elections by up to 18 months was invalid and that it has to set a new date for the polls. In a letter to Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan, RoS director-general Jasri Kasim said the postponement was not legitimate as the term for Supreme Council members elected in 2018 had ended on June 30. On June 25, Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan said the party would be postponing its party elections for up to 18 months, according to its constitution. He had told FMT this was due to the current Covid-19 situation after consulting the health ministry and National Security Council, adding that the party had informed the RoS. In an earlier letter dated July 19, RoS had replied saying it had no problems with the postponement. However, it made an about-turn today. FMT

FINANCE TWITTER / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.