FOR MUHYIDDIN’S SAKE, NOOR HISHAM OUTDOES HIMSELF – WITH MICROSCOPIC EXPLANATION OF RISE IN PARLIAMENT’S COVID CASES TO 85 – DESPITE CRITICISM FROM EXPERTS & EVEN HIS PREDECESSORS – ‘I IMAGINE THE DG TO BE IN A TOUGH SITUATION BUT ALL THE MORE REASON TO BE PROFESSIONAL & TO BE GUIDED BY SCIENCE’

Parliament Covid-19 case count now up to 85

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry has confirmed the discovery of more Covid-19 cases linked to Parliament, bringing the number of infections related to the recent special sittings to 85.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said at least six cases are believed to be of the Delta variant based on PCR Genotyping Assay tests.

“Based on the case screening conducted by the Health Ministry on the recent special sitting, a total of 85 cases have been found and confirmed with RT-PCR tests.

“This includes 56 cases detected from pre-Dewan Rakyat screening and four more traced from close contacts.

“A further 17 cases were detected during the special sitting, nine of which have been reported before.

“Between July 30 and Aug 5, five new cases were found and from that, three infections were traced to close contacts.

“There are also eight cases detected from pre-Dewan Negara screenings,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement on Friday (Aug 6).

He said of the new cases found, five were found to have RT PCR CT (cycle threshold) values between 18 and 27.68.

A CT value below 30 suggests that it is a recent case and is infectious.

Dr Noor Hisham also said one close contact case is a seven-year-old.

According to him, initial investigations by the ministry found that the infections in Parliament are likely to have spread through the sharing of facilities such as surau and toilets.

“The ministry will continue to monitor the health status of all the positive cases, including the close contacts and new cases that are still within the incubation period.

“Therefore, individuals who attended Parliament during the special sitting are urged to continue monitoring their health through the self-assessment tool on MySejahtera.

“Those who develop symptoms must go for Covid-19 tests and seek immediate treatment,” said Dr Noor Hisham. – ANN

Noor Hisham in tough spot over questions of impartiality

PETALING JAYA: The post of health director-general requires that the holder be guided by science in the performance of his duties, according to one who has served in the position before. The comment from Dr Abu Bakar Suleiman comes at a time when current director-general, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, faces questions about his impartiality. Noor Hisham announced last Sunday that Parliament, which was to reconvene on Monday after last Thursday’s proceedings were called off, would be suspended due to the detection of a few Covid-19 cases in the building. This called into question his independence and neutrality. Abu Bakar, who held the post from 1991 to 2001, said many questions had been raised by the suspension of Parliament, adding that the rationale behind it was not clear to him. Speaking to FMT, he asked whether Noor Hisham was following the same standard imposed on all gatherings in a closed environment or applying a higher standard on Parliament. He remarked that some people might see high stakes in a parliament session since it would be a gathering of political leaders. “I imagine the DG to be in a tough situation, but all the more reason to be professional and to be guided by science,” he said. He said it was crucial for any director-general to work in the interest of the public and that this must be apparent to the people so that trust would be maintained. The director-general, he added, must ensure that all his decisions were made with professionalism rather than political considerations. “Of course, in doing so the political bosses may well disagree and overrule the views of the DG, which is their right. However, the DG should provide the appropriate professional advice, which is his duty.” Azrul Mohd Khalib, head of the Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy, agreed that public perception of the director-general’s role was important. He said people in positions like Noor Hisham’s would have failed in their roles if they were unable to command the trust of the public. “They have failed because they will be seen by the public as being unable to speak truth to power and willing to compromise and change their professional advice based on the need to keep their jobs,” he said. “Once that trust is broken, it is hard to regain it. “And a successful response during a public health emergency requires that the people have trust and confidence in health authorities.” ANN / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

