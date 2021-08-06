AZALINA SMELLS A MUHYIDDIN RUSE TO MAKE USE OF AGONG – CALLS FOR CONFIDENCE VOTE TO BE HELD AT SPEAKER’S OFFICE ASAP, WITH SPEAKER AS ADJUDICATOR, PARLIAMENT SECRETARY TO COUNT VOTES, CHIEF JUDGE & EACH PARTY’S WHIP AS WITNESSES – BEFORE KING OPENS PARLIAMENT IN SEPT, WHEN HIS ROYAL ADDRESS CAN BE ABUSED INTO A SIGN OF SUPPORT FOR MUHYIDDIN REGIME

Have vote of confidence before King opens Parliament, says Azalina

PETALING JAYA: Pengerang MP Azalina Othman Said has suggested that an alternative voting process be made available for a motion of confidence in the prime minister.

In a statement, the Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker pointed out that there was no written rule on the process of a vote of confidence under the Standing Orders.

She then posed two questions:

“Firstly, must the vote of confidence be conducted within Parliament premises to legalise the process?

“Secondly, if an open voting or a secret ballot is required, then such can be done before the Speaker, as the adjudicator, and votes counted by the Dewan Rakyat secretary.

“Therefore, why can’t this procedure take place as soon as possible in the Speaker’s office, witnessed by the chief judge, and in the presence of each party whip?” she asked.

Azalina asked why the motion should only be tabled in September if Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was ready to face the vote, adding that he could call for a special sitting under Standing Order 11(3).

Under this particular provision, she said, the only requirement for an urgent government agenda to be tabled in Parliament was on grounds of “public interest”.

“The legitimacy of the government is clearly a matter of public interest that should compel the prime minister to call for a special meeting as soon as possible,” she added.

She also pointed out the King was scheduled to officiate the Parliament sitting on Sept 6 with a royal address – which would be prepared by the government – read out to MPs.

She questioned the timing of the motion of confidence as it would take place after the King’s royal address, describing the arrangement as “rather dubious”.

“Shouldn’t we settle the vote of confidence and test the government’s legitimacy before the royal address? If the government fails to secure the vote, does that mean the King will have to read a new royal address prepared by a new government?

“Furthermore, MPs are expected to debate and vote on the royal address within this sitting. Voting for the royal address means recognising the legitimacy of the government. On the other hand, voting against the royal address is equivalent to rejecting the King’s government.

“Is it possible that the government is using the royal address as a vote of legitimacy in lieu of a formal confidence motion? If yes, I must say this is a rather ‘brilliant’ strategy,” she said, sarcastically. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Parliament Covid-19 case count now up to 85

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry has confirmed the discovery of more Covid-19 cases linked to Parliament, bringing the number of infections related to the recent special sittings to 85.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said at least six cases are believed to be of the Delta variant based on PCR Genotyping Assay tests.

“Based on the case screening conducted by the Health Ministry on the recent special sitting, a total of 85 cases have been found and confirmed with RT-PCR tests.

“This includes 56 cases detected from pre-Dewan Rakyat screening and four more traced from close contacts.

“A further 17 cases were detected during the special sitting, nine of which have been reported before.

“Between July 30 and Aug 5, five new cases were found and from that, three infections were traced to close contacts.

“There are also eight cases detected from pre-Dewan Negara screenings,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement on Friday (Aug 6).

He said of the new cases found, five were found to have RT PCR CT (cycle threshold) values between 18 and 27.68.

A CT value below 30 suggests that it is a recent case and is infectious.

Dr Noor Hisham also said one close contact case is a seven-year-old.

According to him, initial investigations by the ministry found that the infections in Parliament are likely to have spread through the sharing of facilities such as surau and toilets.

“The ministry will continue to monitor the health status of all the positive cases, including the close contacts and new cases that are still within the incubation period.

“Therefore, individuals who attended Parliament during the special sitting are urged to continue monitoring their health through the self-assessment tool on MySejahtera.

“Those who develop symptoms must go for Covid-19 tests and seek immediate treatment,” said Dr Noor Hisham. ANN

