PETALING JAYA: In a press conference with 18 other Barisan Nasional MPs today, deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob stood firm in his support for the Muhyiddin Yassin-led administration, often citing the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s “wishes and decree”.

In open defiance of his party, Umno vice-president Ismail accused those of trying to topple the government ahead of a vote of confidence scheduled in September as trying to “foil the King’s wishes and decree”.

This comes after Muhyiddin announced on Wednesday that the King had “agreed to his request” to determine the legitimacy of his position through a motion of confidence in Parliament in September.

Istana Negara has not released any statement on the matter following the audience.

Umno leaders and various other parties have criticised Muhyiddin for only wanting to reconvene Parliament next month instead of immediately, saying he should do so now if he has majority support.

In the press conference today, surrounded by a phalanx of BN MPs, Ismail referred to the “King’s decree” in insisting he and the rest were not doing anything wrong in choosing to remain in Muhyiddin’s administration.

Ismail also characterised the pro-Muhyiddin BN MPs as being “loyal to the King and adhering to His Majesty’s decree”.

“I too do not know what (we) have done wrong. Is adhering to the King’s decree a crime? If it is a crime, then I do not know who is committing treason and who is not,” he said when asked if he had received a show-cause letter from Umno for refusing to withdraw support for Muhyiddin.

In the press conference, Ismail also said the King had “decreed” that a Parliamentary sitting would be convened for a vote of confidence to be held.

So, he said, it was “clear” that Istana Negara is “no longer accepting statutory declarations or support letters” following Muhyiddin’s announcement on Wednesday. Again, Istana Negara has not made any announcement to that effect.

Previously, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi revealed that an additional batch of statutory declarations had been sent to the King notifying him that more Umno MPs had withdrawn support for Muhyiddin.

This came after Muhyiddin reiterated he had sufficient support in Parliament in the wake of eight Umno MPs withdrawing support for him.

At the press conference today, in which he was flanked by MCA president Wee Ka Siong and MIC deputy president M Saravanan, Ismail said a total of 31 BN MPs continued to support the government.

He also said the coalition’s ministers will not be resigning from the government. FMT

PM has effectively lost his majority now, say analysts

PETALING JAYA: The announcement that 31 out of 42 Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs will continue to support Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration has shown that it no longer has majority support, say political analysts. They pointed out that the government now only has 104 MPs on its side, with 11 BN MPs against the government and the remaining 105 MPs in the opposition. This comes after deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob claimed 31 parliamentarians from the BN coalition were still supporting the government, though not all could be present at a press conference held today. “I think Ismail wanted to help him (the prime minister), but by doing so, he actually officially and publicly demonstrated that, objectively, Muhyiddin has lost parliamentary majority,” said Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs. He stressed that this did not automatically mean that the opposition could take over, as the remaining 11 BN MPs have yet to clarify who they wanted for the country’s top leadership post. Oh also said in theory, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong could now ask Muhyiddin to resign if he was satisfied that the prime minister had lost his majority. “The King can exercise his constitutional discretion and either ask Muhyiddin to prove the numbers expeditiously in a few days, or he could dismiss him outright,” he said. Political scientist Wong Chin Huat said the prime minister had effectively lost majority support unless he could pull seven more MPs from the opposition. Wong said the government should immediately prove its majority, adding that if it survived or if a new administration emerged, it should go full term. “Dragging on in the name of fighting the pandemic but promising a quick election as soon as possible is simply illogical,” he said. “Health and economic policies need medium- and long-term planning. No ministers can focus on their jobs now before September.” He also said the fundamental cause of the country’s political instability was the “huge incumbent advantages” that drove politicians to do anything to be part of the government. “Until we dismantle such incumbent advantages, or the one-party predominance is restored, don’t expect political stability to be restored.” Meanwhile, National Council of Professors fellow Jeniri Amir believed that the show of support outside of Parliament was “meaningless” as the number of statutory declarations (SDs) could change every other day. He said a vote of confidence must still be tabled in Parliament to officially determine where Muhyiddin and Perikatan Nasional stand. Ideally, he said this should be done as soon as possible instead of in September, but at this juncture the top priority should be on managing the economic and public health crises. FMT

