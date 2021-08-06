PUTRAJAYA, 7 Julai -- (GAMBAR FAIL) Perdana Menteri Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin bersama Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yang dilantik sebagai Timbalan Perdana Menteri hari ini dengan mengekalkan portfolio Menteri Pertahanan.
--fotoBERNAMA (2021) HAK CIPTA TERPELIHARA
PUTRAJAYA, July 7 -- (FILE PHOTO) Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin with Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (left) who was appointed Deputy Prime Minister today by retaining the portfolio of Minister of Defense.
--fotoBERNAMA (2021) COPYRIGHTS RESERVED
PETALING JAYA: The Umno MPs who were seen at today’s press conference held in a show of support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government under Muhyiddin Yassin are taking a clear stand against their party – to their own detriment, according to analysts.
Former academic Azmi Hassan said the MPs will still be seen as defectors even though they may not be sacked from the party.
“The group of Umno MPs who openly supported Muhyiddin may not be fielded as candidates for the 15th general election (GE15),” he said, noting that the power to field candidates rests with the party president.
He added that the two racial component parties in Barisan Nasional (BN), MCA and MIC, meanwhile are seen as defying their Malay counterpart.
This may have drastic consequences, he said, arguing that the few seats they hold now may be taken away from them during the next election.
“For MPs from MIC and MCA, their three seats may also be contested by Umno candidates. That is the implication.”
Meanwhile, he said for PN and Muhyiddin, it was still unclear who is supporting him because statutory declarations (SDs) may be signed behind the scenes.
“The truth remains that from today until the Parliament sitting in September, anything can happen. The number can increase and it can decrease, too, depending on political developments.”
Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs said the Umno MPs at the press conference have clearly pitched camp with deputy minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, agreeing that it is likely they will not get to contest in GE15.
He too agreed that MCA and MIC “are going against Umno at their own peril”, expecting that this show of solidarity for Muhyiddin may mean losing the crucial support of their BN’s Malay voter base during GE15.
“For MIC and MCA, their excuse is of course that there is yet to be a BN supreme council decision on withdrawing support for PN. They can say it’s only Umno’s decision.
“But if they’re recalcitrant, you cannot expect Umno to continue supporting them – assuming that Zahid is still in charge.
“Their electoral performance would really be questioned. On their own, it’s very difficult. If they’re pitching camp with Muhyiddin, even Bersatu itself will have difficulties in Malay constituencies, not to mention MIC or MCA.”
Awang Azman Pawi from University Malaya, meanwhile, believes that the Umno MPs at today’s press conference will be sidelined by the party.
He added that since MCA and MIC have been depending on Malay votes, Umno may also seize back their seats.
MCA currently has two seats – Tanjung Piai and Ayer Hitam – while MIC has Tapah.
“Chinese and Indian voters have long rejected MCA and MIC.”
Awang however said the MPs at the press conference did not clearly state support for Muhyiddin.
“What was clarified was their support for the PN government to continue functioning.
“Subliminally, this could mean Ismail Sabri and his faction seem to want to retain PN, but are subtly rejecting the prime minister,” he said, adding that it is not impossible that the deputy prime minister may want to take over in the event that Muhyiddin loses a vote of confidence.
During a press conference where he was joined by 18 other MPs today, Ismail Sabri announced that BN MPs would continue to support the government.
The Umno vice-president said this is was line with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s wishes as the King had consented to a parliamentary confidence vote in September.
Ismail Sabri claimed that in total, 31 BN MPs were supporting the government, though not all could be present at the press conference.
Those who were present included MCA president Wee Ka Siong, MIC deputy president M Saravanan, national unity minister Halimah Sadique, former Umno elections director Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, Padang Rengas MP Nazri Aziz and Arau MP Shahidan Kassim.
Ismail Sabri said the Umno MPs there “are still loyal to the party” but did not want to burden the people.
According to Ismail, the 10 MPs who were not present but are backing the government include Khairy Jamaluddin (Rembau), Hishammuddin Hussein (Sembrong), Dr Adham Baba (Tenggara), Reezal Merican Naina Merican (Kepala Batas) and Mohamad Alamin (Kimanis), among others.
It is unclear if Wanita Umno chief Noraini Ahmad and Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin are among the MPs backing the government, as Ismail Sabri said they had been uncontactable for some time. FMT
Latest to resign – Sabah Umno Youth chief quits Bousted post
Sabah Umno Youth chief Abdul Aziz Julkarnain quit as Boustead Plantation Bhd independent and non-executive director with effect yesterday.
A filing with Bursa Malaysia today said that he resigned to pursue other interests.
Abdul Aziz, 43, was appointed as the company’s board member on Sept 1, 2020.
The filing said he currently holds multiple positions in other organisations, including TRH Builders Sdn Bhd managing director, Hashim and Julkarnain Perunding Sdn Bhd managing director, MYIB Group director and Intiutama Sdn Bhd project coordinator.
This follows the resignation of Umno vice-president Mohamad Khaled Nordin as chairperson of Boustead Holding Bhd earlier in the week after Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi led 11 of the party’s MPs in withdrawing the party’s support for embattled prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin.
Other resignations include Umno Supreme Council member Razlan Rafii who announced his resignation as a Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (LTAT) board member.
Tenggong MP Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah also resigned as energy and natural resources minister on Tuesday.
Earlier this year, Kelantan Umno information chief Zawawi Othman stepped down as chairperson of Kesedar Kilang Sdn Bhd, and Machang MP Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub resigned as chairperson of Malaysian Palm Oil Berhad.
Zahid is currently trying to unseat Muhyiddin by showing the Yang di-Pertuan Agong that the prime minister no longer commands majority support.
At a press conference on Tuesday, he showcased 11 MPs who withdrew support from PN and Muhyiddin, but the latter insisted he will prove to have majority support in September, which is something he had not done throughout his premiership.
Today, deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, a dissenting voice in the Umno move against Muhyiddin, claimed to have the support of 31 BN MPs who will back the PN government.
However, his list includes at least three individuals who were part of the group with Zahid when he made his announcement. MKINI
