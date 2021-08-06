Our signature was for attendance, not to back PM, say MPs

“I am a party member, I’m loyal to my party and its decisions. Any party decision is en bloc, whatever is decided, we will do together.” FMT

Like Noh, he said he too will uphold the King’s supposed decree and when the time comes, perform his duties in Parliament.

“I attended as an MP to listen to discussions chaired by the DPM.”

“My signature was for attendance at the meeting, that’s all. We did not sign any other letter.

Azeez also denied that his signature indicated support for Muhyiddin.

“I want to deny allegations that I can be bought easily or that I am flip-flopping,” he said in a virtual press conference.

Noh, the Selangor Umno chief, said he would be upholding a supposed decree from the King for BN MPs to remain with the government until its legitimacy is tested in Parliament.

Both Tanjung Karang MP Noh Omar and Baling MP Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim have clarified that their signatures did not mean they were backing Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

PETALING JAYA: Two Umno MPs have clarified that their signature on a list shown by deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob was merely to confirm their attendance at a meeting among Barisan Nasional MPs.

PETALING JAYA: The Umno MPs who were seen at today’s press conference held in a show of support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government under Muhyiddin Yassin are taking a clear stand against their party – to their own detriment, according to analysts.

Former academic Azmi Hassan said the MPs will still be seen as defectors even though they may not be sacked from the party.

“The group of Umno MPs who openly supported Muhyiddin may not be fielded as candidates for the 15th general election (GE15),” he said, noting that the power to field candidates rests with the party president.

He added that the two racial component parties in Barisan Nasional (BN), MCA and MIC, meanwhile are seen as defying their Malay counterpart.

This may have drastic consequences, he said, arguing that the few seats they hold now may be taken away from them during the next election.

“For MPs from MIC and MCA, their three seats may also be contested by Umno candidates. That is the implication.”

Meanwhile, he said for PN and Muhyiddin, it was still unclear who is supporting him because statutory declarations (SDs) may be signed behind the scenes.

“The truth remains that from today until the Parliament sitting in September, anything can happen. The number can increase and it can decrease, too, depending on political developments.”

Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs said the Umno MPs at the press conference have clearly pitched camp with deputy minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, agreeing that it is likely they will not get to contest in GE15.

He too agreed that MCA and MIC “are going against Umno at their own peril”, expecting that this show of solidarity for Muhyiddin may mean losing the crucial support of their BN’s Malay voter base during GE15.

“For MIC and MCA, their excuse is of course that there is yet to be a BN supreme council decision on withdrawing support for PN. They can say it’s only Umno’s decision.

“But if they’re recalcitrant, you cannot expect Umno to continue supporting them – assuming that Zahid is still in charge.

“Their electoral performance would really be questioned. On their own, it’s very difficult. If they’re pitching camp with Muhyiddin, even Bersatu itself will have difficulties in Malay constituencies, not to mention MIC or MCA.”

Awang Azman Pawi from University Malaya, meanwhile, believes that the Umno MPs at today’s press conference will be sidelined by the party.

He added that since MCA and MIC have been depending on Malay votes, Umno may also seize back their seats.

MCA currently has two seats – Tanjung Piai and Ayer Hitam – while MIC has Tapah.

“Chinese and Indian voters have long rejected MCA and MIC.”

Awang however said the MPs at the press conference did not clearly state support for Muhyiddin.

“What was clarified was their support for the PN government to continue functioning.

“Subliminally, this could mean Ismail Sabri and his faction seem to want to retain PN, but are subtly rejecting the prime minister,” he said, adding that it is not impossible that the deputy prime minister may want to take over in the event that Muhyiddin loses a vote of confidence.

During a press conference where he was joined by 18 other MPs today, Ismail Sabri announced that BN MPs would continue to support the government.

The Umno vice-president said this is was line with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s wishes as the King had consented to a parliamentary confidence vote in September.

Ismail Sabri claimed that in total, 31 BN MPs were supporting the government, though not all could be present at the press conference.

Those who were present included MCA president Wee Ka Siong, MIC deputy president M Saravanan, national unity minister Halimah Sadique, former Umno elections director Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, Padang Rengas MP Nazri Aziz and Arau MP Shahidan Kassim.

Ismail Sabri said the Umno MPs there “are still loyal to the party” but did not want to burden the people.

According to Ismail, the 10 MPs who were not present but are backing the government include Khairy Jamaluddin (Rembau), Hishammuddin Hussein (Sembrong), Dr Adham Baba (Tenggara), Reezal Merican Naina Merican (Kepala Batas) and Mohamad Alamin (Kimanis), among others.

It is unclear if Wanita Umno chief Noraini Ahmad and Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin are among the MPs backing the government, as Ismail Sabri said they had been uncontactable for some time. FMT

