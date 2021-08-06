DESPERATE DRAMA TO OBFUSCATE THE TRUTH BACKFIRES IN MUHYIDDIN’S FACE – ‘THANK YOU FOR THE SUPPORT,’ MUHYIDDIN TELLS UMNO-BN MPs – EVEN AS HIS DPM ISMAIL SABRI GETS EXPOSED FOR HAVING ‘JUST CONFIRMED MUHYIDDIN HAS LOST HIS MAJORITY’
PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has thanked the Barisan Nasional MPs who have stated their support for his government.
In a statement, Muhyiddin said their decision was in line with the King’s message to him during his audience at Istana Negara last Wednesday.
While he did not explicitly mention the number of MPs from the coalition, deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob earlier claimed that Muhyiddin had the backing of 31 BN MPs.
“I want to thank Ismail, the deputy prime minister, and all the BN MPs who stated their support for the Perikatan Nasional government led by me.
“I also thank them for their stand in agreeing that my legitimacy as prime minister should be determined in Parliament in September in a motion of confidence, and not through other methods.
“I hope the stand of these BN MPs will put an end to the ongoing political polemic and give room to the government to fully focus on managing Covid-19, expediting the vaccination programme and recovering the economy,” he said.
At a press conference joined by 18 other MPs, Ismail announced that a total of 31 BN MPs would continue supporting the government, although not all could be present for the conference.
The Umno vice-president said they would continue to support the government based on the King’s message to remain with the government until its legitimacy is tested in Parliament. FMT
Ismail just proved that PM has lost support, say netizens
PETALING JAYA: Netizens poked fun at deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob today after he claimed that 31 Barisan Nasional MPs support the Perikatan Nasional-led government.
They wondered if Muhyiddin Yassin had lost his majority support because even with the number provided by Ismail, the prime minister would still not have enough backing in Parliament.
“He (Ismail) called a press conference to announce that 31 of the 42 BN MPs support Perikatan Nasional, but it has backfired,” said @farhanzulkefly on Twitter.
“If 31 (BN MPs) support (Muhyiddin), that means 10 (sic) don’t support. The 10 who don’t support, combined with the 105 (opposition) MPs, it’s 115 and enough to topple the prime minister. What’s your point, Ismail?”
There are 42 BN MPs according to the Parliament website – 38 from Umno, two from MCA and one each from MIC and PBRS.
Another netizen, @ameen7006, said Ismail had indirectly revealed that the PN government had lost its parliamentary majority but was “holding onto power” until September, when Muhyiddin said MPs would decide on a vote of confidence.
“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that!” he said.
User @ShazGhaF “thanked” Ismail for showing that PN had lost its majority with the support of only 31 BN MPs, while @mandeepkarpall mirrored the comments that said that Ismail’s announcement only confirmed that Muhyiddin had lost his support.
User @bongkersz said Ismail had just “openly admitted and confirmed that only 31 BN MPs were still supporting Muhyiddin and PN”.
“Why haven’t the Umno president and supreme council fired Ismail and the other Umno MPs for going against the party?” he asked.
On Tuesday, Umno announced that it had decided to withdraw support for the PN-led government, barely a month after it officially retracted support for Muhyiddin as the prime minister.
The move leaves the PN government, which is heavily dependent on Umno’s support, in limbo.
At a press conference, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Muhyiddin must take the responsibility for the failures under his leadership by stepping down. He said he should also resign for refusing to heed the King’s call to debate the emergency ordinances.
Twitter user @Nenene369 said today’s announcement by Ismail “might mark the downfall” of Umno as Zahid was seemingly powerless to take action against the MPs who defied the party’s stand and pledged their support for the government.
“Zahid can’t fire all of them (Umno MPs) as they will join Bersatu and Umno will become a small party,” said @Nenene369.
“If Zahid makes a U-turn and supports PN, then he would have lost the confidence of his base and might lose his post at the next party elections.” FMT