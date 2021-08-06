A TOTAL FAILURE, YET NOW ONLY MUHYIDDIN SAYS TO REVIEW COVID STRATEGIES – AS NEW CASES SHOOT TO ANOTHER NEW RECORD OF 20,889

“We will look into details as to why this (increase) is happening. We will evaluate if the measures taken are no longer effective… and should we need to improve screening and testing and conduct more contact tracing,” he told reporters when met at Sungai Raya sub-district administration office in Bukit Pasir, here today.

“In addition, we will also look into the challenges and internal problems faced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) including the issue over the need for staff, medicines and equipment such as oxygen tanks.

“So there are several specific issues to be looked into but I wish to inform that I have given full authority to the MOH, especially the committees involved to do whatever is necessary in certain matters without having to refer to me.

“And it is up to them to decide even if it involves expenses because a big portion of the budget allocation has been allocated to the MOH and Greater Klang Valley Special Committee … the budget can be used, I don’t think there is a problem,” he said.

Muhyiddin, who is also Pagoh MP said based on MOH data, most of the Covid-19 cases are in categories one and two while only 1.2 per cent fall under the more severe categories three, four and five.

However, he said the important thing was to ensure that the existing hospitals are able to provide intensive care units and other facilities to accommodate the increasing number of cases.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 20,596 new Covid-19 cases with Selangor registering the highest number at 8,549, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 2,163 and Kedah 1,446 cases. — Bernama

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / BERNAMA

