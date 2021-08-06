The Bersatu president, whose political rivals claim has lost majority support, was commenting on the tabling of a motion of confidence against him during next month’s Parliament sitting.

Though confident that he still has the numbers, Muhyiddin, however, said the country’s current situation and problems must be taken into consideration.

“Can the country handle more problems should there be a change (of government) or political chaos?” he was quoted as saying by Bernama.

“I am not anticipating that… but it may affect the National Recovery Plan (NRP) and other efforts such as the vaccination programme,” he added.

However, Muhyiddin, who was speaking to reporters at the Sungai Raya district office in Muar, Johor, said he would leave it to the discretion of the MPs to decide the best thing to do.

The premier said the move to table the motion of confidence received the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“I want to reiterate that I had an audience with the king which lasted almost an hour a few days ago.

“Many issues were discussed during the meeting, including whether I have sufficient support. I am confident that until today, I still have it (majority support) despite the announcement made by certain quarters allegedly withdrawing their support for me.

“Things are not always what they seem. This is a political issue and that is why His Majesty consented to it (to be brought to Parliament),” he added.

Earlier, the prime minister presented food baskets and fresh food to village heads in his Pagoh constituency to be distributed to the local communities.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and party lawmakers aligned with him as well as opposition lawmakers have demanded that Parliament sits immediately to vote on the motion of confidence.

Yesterday, Zahid insinuated that the prime minister might use the carrot and stick approach to bolster his support before the September sitting.

Muhyiddin, who became prime minister following a political coup, has come under intense criticism for failing to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 10,000 lives in Malaysia.

Previously, his administration pushed for an emergency declaration to battle the pandemic, which also led to the suspension of Parliament.

Detractors accused the premier of using the emergency to stall attempts to put his tenuous majority to the test in the Lower House. MKINI

Opposition not cause of crisis, disunited PN is, say DAP reps

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah DAP lawmakers have hit back at state Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties STAR and SAPP for accusing the opposition of excessive politicking by calling for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to step down.

They said the two parties were trying to imply that the opposition had caused the current political impasse that has led to a motion of confidence that will be tabled in Parliament next month.

In a joint statement by its three MPs, namely Chan Foong Hin (Kota Kinabalu), Vivian Wong (Sandakan) and Noorita Sual (Tenom) as well as senator Adrian Lasimbang, the lawmakers contended that the political crisis was actually caused by Muhyiddin and law minister Takiyuddin Hassan.

“It’s their failure to maintain the cohesiveness of PN. It’s unrelated to the opposition, which has been calling for Muhyiddin’s resignation from day one … this is not something new.

“What’s new in Malaysian politics is the enemy within the ruling coalition that is destabilising the marriage of convenience in the PN coalition.

“STAR and SAPP must acknowledge that it’s the Umno leaders who are doing all the politicking.”

Yesterday, STAR president Jeffrey Kitingan and SAPP chief Yong Teck Lee both threw their support behind Muhyiddin and dismissed the opposition’s efforts to unseat him as “mere politicking”.

In their statement today, the Sabah DAP leaders questioned why the Sabah PN parties failed to make any mention of the Umno MPs who had retracted their backing for the ruling coalition, thus causing the current problem.

The Sabah DAP leaders further questioned how Sabahans can place their hopes on these two parties to uphold their rights in Parliament and in government when they did not even have the guts to reprimand their leaders who caused this impasse.

“It is better for them to deal with the elephant in the room first, before pointing fingers at opposition parties.” FMT

