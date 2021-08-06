MPs support Muhyiddin as individuals, not an Umno issue, says Ismail Sabri

THE 31 Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs standing by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin are doing so as individual lawmakers and have not broken ranks with their parties, Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

“The issue is not our breaking ranks; the issue now is our stand as MPs,” said the Umno vice-president at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur.

“We abide by this stand and wait for September,” the Umno vice-president said, referring to the vote of confidence to test Muhyiddin’s majority that will take place when Parliament convenes next month.

Ismail earlier announced names of 31 BN lawmakers who have rejected Umno’s order to immediately withdraw support for Muhyiddin and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced on Thursday that a sufficient number of the party’s MPs had retracted their support for Muhyiddin for the government to collapse.

However, he did not specify how many.

Ismail, who was appointed by Muhyiddin to be his number two last month, said the Umno leadership should have first brought the matter to the Barisan Nasional (BN) supreme council for discussion.

“This is because in Parliament, we are under BN, we are BN parliamentarians,” he said of the coalition that includes Umno, MIC, MCA and PBRS.

With him today were MCA president Wee Ka Siong and MIC president M. Saravanan, both of whom have pledged support for Muhyiddin and the PN government.

PBRS deputy president and Pensiangan MP Arthur Joseph Kurup is among the names read out by Ismail earlier.

On whether the group of MPs will call for the Umno president’s resignation and whether Umno is split, Ismail said: “I don’t want to add to the confusion. What’s important today is (to make clear) our stand. Issues concerning the party, leave those for another time.”

He said Zahid should have called all BN MPs to explain the Umno leadership’s decision instead of announcing it immediately after the supreme council’s meeting last Thursday.

“We urge the president to meet us to explain. He cannot just issue a directive without meeting us and explaining the matter,” Ismail said.

Ismail was also non-committal about a letter by Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan to Umno MPs asking them to state their stand for or against Muhyiddin and PN.

“The letter is unlawful. We’ll discuss whether we should reply to it or not,” he added.

BN has 42 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat, which comprises of 38 from Umno, two from MCA, and one each from MIC and PBRS.

As of today, 31 BN MPs have stated their support for Muhyiddin and PN.

Another eight have signed letters to express their stand against Muhyiddin, as confirmed by the prime minister himself.

Meanwhile, the position of the remainder three BN MPs are still unclear.

Ismail Sabri said today he would continue contacting those who have not made a stand. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Ismail Sabri claims 31 BN MPs backing PN, but some overlap with Zahid’s allies

Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has claimed that 31 BN MPs are backing the Perikatan Nasional government and want its legitimacy tested when Parliament convenes in September.

However, his list includes at least three individuals who were part of the group with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that announced it had withdrawn support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and PN.

Ismail announced the list of 31 during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur this morning.

Those present were:

Ismail Sabri Yaakob (Bera) Mastura Yazid (Kuala Kangsar) Mahdzir Khalid (Padang Terap) Mohd Shahar Abdullah (Paya Besar) Halimah Saddique (Kota Tinggi) Jalaluddin Alias (Jelebu) Nazri Abdul Aziz (Padang Rengas) Mohd Salim Sharif (Jempol) Annuar Musa (Ketereh) Ismail Mohamed Said (Kuala Krau) Hassan Arifin (Rompin) Abdul Rahman Mohamad (Lipis) Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (Pasir Salak), Idris Jusoh (Besut) Shahidan Kassim (Arau) Ismail Abd Muttalib (Maran) Wee Ka Siong (MCA- Ayer Hitam) M Saravanan (MIC-Tapah)

Ismail also claimed that several others who were not present also backed the PN government, namely:

Khairy Jamaluddin (Rembau) Reezal Merican Naina Merican (Kepala Batas) Dr Adham Baba (Tenggara) Arthur Joseph Kurup (PBRS-Pensiangan) Hishammuddin Hussein (Sembrong) Mohamad Alamin (Kimanis) Zahidi Zainul Abidin (Padang Besar) Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor (Putrajaya) Ahmad Hamzah (Jasin) Wee Jeck Seng (MCA- Tanjung Piai)

Of those absent, Khairy and Adham were said to be attending meetings on the Covid-19 response, while Reezal was in Tokyo for the Olympics, and Hishammuddin was attending an Asean meet.

However, he also cited the names of three individuals who appeared with Zahid.

Mohd Nizar Zakaria (Parit) Noh Omar (Tanjong Karang) Azeez Abdul Rahim (Baling)

The three MPs were seen with Zahid on Tuesday when he announced that Umno was withdrawing its support for Muhyiddin’s government. It is unclear as to whether or not Ismail’s list of MPs is up to date.

Meanwhile, Ismail said he could not get in touch with Kinabatangan MP Bung Moktar Radin, while Parit Sulong MP Noraini Ahmad has reportedly turned her phone off.

The numbers game is being played amid attempts by Zahid to unseat Muhyiddin by showing to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong that the prime minister no longer commands majority support.

At a press conference on Tuesday, he showcased 11 MPs who withdrew support from PN and Muhyiddin, namely:

Najib Abdul Razak (Pekan) Azalina Othman Said (Pengerang) Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Bagan Datuk) Ahmad Nazlan Idris (Jerantut) Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (Machang) Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (Gua Musang) Ramli Mohd Nor (Cameron Highlands) Ahmad Maslan (Pontian) Mohd Nizar Noh Azeez

Besides that, Lenggong MP Shamsul Annuar Nasarah had also quit as energy and natural resources minister, citing loyalty to Umno.

Zahid on Wednesday said more names of defectors had been submitted to the king.

However, Ismail argued that since the Agong had assented to a vote of confidence in September, the palace would not entertain statutory declarations or support letters. MKINI

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI

.