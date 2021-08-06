AL FATIHA – IN SAD DAY FOR PAKATAN, ITS YOUTH CHIEF SHAZNI DIES OF COVID-19 – HE WAS ONLY 34

Pakatan Harapan Youth chief Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin who tested positive for Covid-19 last month has died earlier today.

He passed away at the hospital after spending about two weeks there for Covid-19 treatment.

“It is with deep sadness for us to inform our comrade, Shazni, who is the Amanah youth chief, has returned to his creator just now.

“We hope for all of you to pray for his family to be strong during this trying time,” said Amanah Youth secretary Asim Abdullah in a short statement this afternoon.

On July 24, it was reported that Shazni was in critical condition several days after testing positive for the coronavirus. – MKINI

Salam Jumuah Mubaarak Semua.

Sedih-pilu serta dukacita dimaklumkan Saudara Shazni Munir, Ketua Pemuda Amanah Nasional, telah kembali ke rahmatullah sebentar tadi.

Semoga AlLah Azza Wajalla memulia-meredhai roh pemimpin muda ini. Didoakan agar tabah-pasrah buat Isteri & keluarga. pic.twitter.com/2nijRqetZq — Dzulkefly Ahmad (@DrDzul) August 6, 2021

Beliau sahabat yang baik dan pejuang yang sejati. https://t.co/NEz0tQtsUy — Shamsul Iskandar (@shamsuliskandar) August 6, 2021

Innalillah hi wa inna ilaihi rojiun 🙏🏽 https://t.co/Jw2wUR44DA — Nurul Izzah Anwar 🇲🇾 🌺 (@n_izzah) August 6, 2021

Berita duka menyapa. اللهم اغفر له و ارحمه و عافه و اعف عنه… Takziah buat Shazni Munir, semoga ditempatkan bersama para Salihin. Semoga keluarga arwahnya bertabah. pic.twitter.com/D1IU7dI9ar — Maszlee Malik 🏴🇲🇾 (@maszlee) August 6, 2021

Salam takziah kepada keluarga @shazni_munir . Moga rohnya ditempatkan dalam kalangan orang beriman. Al fatihah. pic.twitter.com/euhVK9lw0M — Rara (@youngsyefura) August 6, 2021

TWITTER.COM / MKINI

