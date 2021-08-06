AL FATIHA – IN SAD DAY FOR PAKATAN, ITS YOUTH CHIEF SHAZNI DIES OF COVID-19 – HE WAS ONLY 34

Pakatan Harapan Youth chief Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin who tested positive for Covid-19 last month has died earlier today.

He passed away at the hospital after spending about two weeks there for Covid-19 treatment.

“It is with deep sadness for us to inform our comrade, Shazni, who is the Amanah youth chief, has returned to his creator just now.

“We hope for all of you to pray for his family to be strong during this trying time,” said Amanah Youth secretary Asim Abdullah in a short statement this afternoon.

On July 24, it was reported that Shazni was in critical condition several days after testing positive for the coronavirus. – MKINI

