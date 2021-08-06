BOMBSHELL – 31 OR 21 MPs? WHICHEVER, MUHYIDDIN’S MAJORITY CONFIRMED LOST BY HIS OWN DPM – AN UMNO SPLINTER OR EXODUS INTO BERSATU NOW LIKELY – ISMAIL SABRI DEFIES ORDERS FROM UMNO, LEADS BN GROUP TO BACK MUHYIDDIN & PN – CLAIMS ALTHOUGH ONLY 21 PRESENT, THERE ARE 31 IN TOTAL – WARNS TO DO ANYTHING ELSE IS TO GO AGAINST THE KING

THIRTY-ONE Barisan Nasional members of parliament today expressed their support for the Perikatan Nasional government.

The said they would leave it to Parliament to test the government’s legitimacy.

Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob led the group of lawmakers, 21 of whom were present at the press conference held in Kuala Lumpur. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional MPs will continue to support the Perikatan Nasional government, deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

At a press conference joined by 19 other MPs, the Umno vice-president claimed that the BN MPs were complying with the King’s decree for them to continue supporting the PN administration.

Ismail claimed that in total, 31 BN MPs were supporting the government, though not all could be present.

Those who were present included MCA and MIC presidents Wee Ka Siong and M Saravanan, national unity minister Halimah Sadique, former Umno elections director Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, Padang Rengas MP Nazri Aziz and Arau MP Shahidan Kassim.

Ismail said Istana Negara was no longer receiving statutory declarations on the prime minister’s majority.

“Although there is a statement from the Umno president that he will submit more names, this goes against the King’s decree,” he said.

“If our actions bring the government down, then we are the ones that are going against the King’s decree that Parliament convenes to determine the legitimacy of the government.”

He said as MPs that are loyal to their party, their objective is to serve the people and that bringing the government down would be irresponsible.

“So we will continue to support the government based on the King’s decree to remain with the government until its legitimacy is tested in Parliament.”

On letters issued by Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan on their continued support for the government, Ismail said the 48 hours given to them to respond was against the party’s laws.

“We will look at it and decide whether we want to reply to the letter or not. At the same time, since the president’s orders involve MPs, we urge the president to meet with each individual MP,” he said. FMT

