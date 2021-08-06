AS MALAYSIANS START TO DIE LIKE FLIES – WAS MUHYIDDIN’S INTENTION ‘TO INCREASE COVID-19 TO SEEK EMERGENCY & NOT TO END EMERGENCY EARLY’? – IF TRUE, THEN NAJIB IS RIGHT – ‘KERAJAAN BUNUH’ MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE & TAKE RESPONSIBILTY – FOR THE CLIMBING DEATH TOLL & BROUGHT IN ‘DEAD ON ARRIVAL’
Up to 100 Covid victims dead on arrival per week, majority undiagnosed
THE Health Ministry is seeing up to 100 dead on arrival (DOA) cases of coronavirus a week, deputy director-general of public Health Dr Chong Chee Keong said.
“We are seeing roughly 80 to 100 DOA cases per week recently,” he said in a press conference today.
He said such cases have been rising consistently over the last few weeks.
“When we analysed the (bodies of) DOA cases, which is about 100 a week, we noticed that 80% of them were never diagnosed.”
He said a sizeable proportion of the dead on arrival cases were foreigners.
The remaining 20% of the dead victims who knew they had Covid-19 had either sought treatment late or did not seek treatment at all.
He said this was where self-assessment and the virtual Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) came into play.
Chong said about 60% of positive cases were asymptomatic and 30% had mild symptoms.
That left about 5-10% of cases who need to be physically assessed, he said.
“These are the people we want to come to the CAC and if they need to be admitted, they will be admitted… so we can dedicate our resources, our attention and focus to those who need it.
He added those with mild symptoms would be virtually monitored for warning signs.
Those who need immediate medical attention would be called in for the next course of action.
He said half the people who were virtually monitored failed to use the self-assessment tool, prompting health authorities to remind them via Robocall or a computerised message.
As for the rising number cases, Dr Chong said it was the “cumulative effect” of infections that occured a month ago.
“We have to talk about the incubation period and the fact the virus is in our community. A month ago we saw the easing of the MCO 3.0; at the same time the economic sector was also (allowed to open) to help people (regain) their livelihoods,” he said.
He said people had also travelled during the festive period.
These, coupled with the prevalence of the more contagious Delta virus strain, led to the high number of cases.
Chong said the greater Klang Valley Covid-19 task force was formed to mitigate this.- TMI
Govt must take responsibility for seven Covid-19 mistakes, says Najib
The mistakes included allowing foreign visitors to self-quarantine, which resulted in the spread of the Sivagangga cluster in July last year, imposing only a three-day quarantine for people returning from the Sabah election in October last year, and allowing interstate travel and tourism in December last year.
“In December the number of new cases was 1,600 but as a result of allowing travel across state borders, cases shot up to 2,232 a month later,” he said.
“Unfortunately, this decision was only reversed five months later, in April.
“By then, deadly variants from the UK, South Africa and India had already entered Malaysia,” Najib said.
The Pekan MP said that the fifth mistake was in the government implementing its “half-baked” lockdowns this year.
He added that under these lockdowns, factories were allowed to operate when it was clear they were the main contributors of Covid-19 infections.
“It was the same during the MCO2.0, MCO 3.0, total lockdown, EMCO and the current national recovery phase.
“They announced it was total (lockdown), but 129,000 companies and 1,100 construction sites were allowed to operate,” he said.
The sixth mistake, Najib said, was the government’s decision to allow schools to reopen in March this year when the cases were high, resulting in students and their parents becoming victims to the virus.
“Families then brought the virus into the community where it became sporadic.”
Finally, the seventh mistake Najib said was the government’s decision to wait until ICU wards were overwhelmed before announcing total lockdown in June.
“This was despite earlier warnings from the director-general of health and ministers since April that hospitals were running short of ICU beds.
“This delayed reaction caused the breakdown in the hospital system,” he said.
He added that these mistakes made no sense unless the intention was “to increase Covid-19 to seek emergency and not to end the emergency early”.
Najib has been a constant critic of the government’s measures in handling the pandemic. He is also a major force behind Umno’s move to retract support for Muhyiddin. TMI
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
