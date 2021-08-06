CORNERED BY HIS PARTY, NAZRI THE ‘GANGSTER MOUTH’ BEHIND HISHAM FACTION, HIDES BEHIND ‘INSULTING LETTER’ – ‘IT IS A SHOW-CAUSE LETTER BECAUSE WE NEED TO REPLY BY AUG 7. IF ANYTHING, THE ONE WHO MUST BE ISSUED WITH A SHOW-CAUSE LETTER IS ZAHID’

Padang Rengas MP Nazri Abdul Aziz has dismissed a letter from Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan that demanded all party MPs to state their stand on whether to retain support for the Perikatan Nasional government or otherwise

When contacted yesterday, Nazri said he would not be replying to the letter reportedly sent by Ahmad to all Umno MPs on their stand with regard to the party’s Supreme Council decision.

“Certainly, I will not reply because I feel it is very insulting. I have not done anything wrong,” Nazri told Malaysiakini.

Astro Awani previously quoted online portal Suara TV on the content of the letter that requested Umno MPs to either declare their stand on whether to withdraw support for the PN government and resign from any government post, or to continue support and remain in their current appointments, if any.

Nazri described the letter as a show-cause letter because there was a deadline set for MPs to respond.

“It is a show-cause letter because we need to reply by Aug 7.

“If anything, the one who must be issued with a show-cause letter is Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi because he has clearly gone against a decision by the 2020 Umno Annual General Assembly,” he said in reference to the audio recording purportedly between Zahid and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim that went viral earlier this year.

Both Zahid and Anwar have denied being the voices in the four-minute phone conversation that supposedly took place after the recent Umno annual general assembly.

On Tuesday, 11 Umno MPs led by Zahid had openly revolted against Muhyiddin, while those who remained in support of the government were led by Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Lenggong MP Shamsul Anuar Nasarah had on the same day resigned as energy and natural resources minister, while Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin and Umno Supreme Council member Razlan Rafii had let go of their positions in government-linked companies.

