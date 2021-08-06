BOMBSHELL – MAHATHIR & GUAN ENG LEAVE NO ROOM FOR MUHYIDDIN TO TWIST & TURN – DAP, PEJUANG TO VOTE OUT PM IN PARLIAMENT – DAP TO DISCUSS WHAT HAPPENS AFTER MUHYIDDIN’S OUSTING – EVEN AS MAHATHIR CHAIRS FIRST ZOOM MEETING OF SHADOW NATIONAL RECOVERY COUNCIL

DAP against Perikatan, will vote out PM in Parliament, says Guan Eng

DAP remains opposed to the Muhyiddin administration and will vote out the prime minister in a confidence vote, party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng told The Malaysian Insight.

He said the party had always been opposed to the Perikatan Nasional government, which took over after the Pakatan Harapan government collapsed in February 2020.

“Our collective decision is to oppose PM Muhyiddin and his government. That hasn’t changed,” he said amid speculation that the party’s regular meeting tonight will discuss the impending confidence vote announced by Muhyiddin on Wednesday.

“We don’t have to discuss that as we already have a stand and all MPs back that, unlike other parties where MPs turn their back on party decisions,” said the Bagan MP.

Yesterday, a party source said the party’s monthly meeting would discuss whether to support the embattled prime minister and what to do if he resigned.

“The pulling out of 12 Umno MPs and the confidence motion has thrown several issues into the mix,” said Lim.

But Lim said there was no doubt over which way the party would vote.

“We have many issues to discuss and get feedback on. As far as the confidence vote goes, we will vote with the opposition bloc to remove the PM,” he said.

He also said DAP MPs could have personal opinions on the future after the vote but they had no bearing on party decisions.

DAP publicity chief Tony Pua said on Wednesday that while a confidence vote was the opposition’s best chance to remove the prime minister who had betrayed the voters’ 2018 mandate, it could also allow Umno back into power.

“And when any Umno leader becomes prime minister, wouldn’t all the kleptocrats be set free?” he said.

Pua is believed to be referring to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former president Najib Razak.

Zahid is currently facing trial for corruption while Najib was convicted of having received RM42 million from 1Malaysia Development Bhd unit SRC International Sdn last year, and is now appealing the conviction. The former prime minister is also facing multiple charges in court for other 1MDB-related cases.

Other DAP lawmakers believe the vote was also an opportunity to end the Perikatan Nasional government’s mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic and economy.

“Malaysians everywhere are genuinely suffering from the mismanagement of the economy and this is our chance to bring them relief,” said Pua.

“Putting politics aside, Pakatan Harapan, together with Pejuang, Warisan, Muda, PSB and others, can do something good for the Malaysians, particularly the lower-income groups who have suffered even more under the PN government.”

On paper, Muhyiddin is estimated to have 103 votes among the Dewan Rakyat’s 220 MPs. Two lawmakers died last year.

The number is minus 12 from Umno – presumably from the 11 MPs present at Zahid’s press conference on Tuesday, plus Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, the Lenggong MP who resigned as energy and natural resources minister on the same day.

Pakatan Harapan has 88, while Warisan (8) and Pejuang (4) together have 12. Five more come from PSB (2), Muda (1), Upko (1) and one independent.

In total, those against Muhyiddin number 117. TMI

Tun Mahathir chairs first Zoom meeting of Shadow National Recovery Council

(Aug 5): Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad held the first meeting of a Shadow National Recovery Council on Zoom tonight.

In a post on his Facebook page put up at 7.25pm, he said: “Today I met virtually 18 experts in the fields of health, economics, law and politics whom I had previously proposed to become members of the National Recovery Council (MPN).

“I believe those present agreed to join it because they also felt the need to do something to help the nation to face this disaster.”

Those who took part in the zoom meeting included some experts who were in the Council of Eminent Persons which was formed after Pakatan Harapan won the 2018 General Election.

They are Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz, Dr Jomo K Sundaram, Tan Sri Lin See Yan, former Danaharta chief Tan Sri Azman Yahya, former Petronas chief Tan Sri Hassan Marican, Datuk Prof Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman, Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Lam Sai Kit, Datuk Dr Amar Singh HSS, Tan Sri Dr Abu Bakar Suleiman, Dr Kumitaa Theva Das, Datuk Dr Lokman Hakim, Datuk Dr Fadzilah, Prof Emeritus Datuk Shad Faruqi, Prof Datuk Salleh Buang, Samuel Isaiah, Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil, Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh.

Spotted on a screen capture of the Zoom meeting was Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah though his name did not appear on a list of attendees.

Tun Mahathir added: “Me and my friends can’t sit still and let this situation continue. With experience and expertise we will give insight and hope to be used by the Government.

“As I have described before, this MPN has no political interest in parties or individuals but to find ways to help the nation overcome this pandemic.

“We can continue criticizing the Government but it doesn’t solve the problem and those who will continue to suffer will be the people.

“It is very irresponsible on our side if we have suggestions and insights that can help but choose to stay quiet. For us in MPN, this is our effort and service to the nation.

“If our efforts can help the people and the country, this means we have done our responsibilities as Malaysians.” –https://www.theedgemarkets.com/

