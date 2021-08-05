DAP to meet tomorrow over confidence vote

DAP lawmakers will meet tomorrow to discuss the current political situation following Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s promise to table a confidence motion in the next Parliament sitting.

A party source told The Malaysian Insight that the meeting would focus on whether to support the embattled prime minister and what to do next if he resigns.

“The pulling out of 12 Umno MPs and the confidence motion has thrown several issues into the mix.

“The first question is whether we should vote against Muhyiddin and the second is what happens next if he resigns,” the source said.

The lawmaker said the party’s 42 MPs are split on this as some believe that toppling Muhyiddin may return Umno’s “kleptocrats” to power.

There are also some MPs who believe that the Muhyiddin administration was a “ticking time bomb” that should be allowed to “self-implode”, he said.

DAP publicity chief Tony Pua said yesterday that while this was the opposition’s best chance to bring down the prime minister who betrayed the voters’ mandate won in 2018, it could also bring Umno back into power.

“And when any Umno leader becomes prime minister, wouldn’t all the kleptocrats be set free?” he said.

Pua is believed to be referring to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former president Najib Razak.

Zahid is currently facing trial for corruption while Najib, who was convicted for having received RM42 million from 1Malaysia Development Bhd unit SRC International Sdn last year, and is now appealing the charge. The former prime minister is also facing multiple charges in court for other 1MDB-related cases.

Other DAP lawmakers believe that this was also an opportunity to end the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government’s mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic and economy.

“Malaysians everywhere are genuinely suffering from the mismanagement of the economy and this is our chance to bring them relief.

“Putting politics aside, Pakatan Harapan, together with Pejuang, Warisan, Muda, PSB and others, can do something good for the Malaysians, particularly the lower-income groups who have suffered even more under the PN government,” Pua added.

On paper, Muhyiddin is now estimated to have 103 votes among the Dewan Rakyat’s 220 MPs, after two lawmakers died last year.

The 103 is after removing 12 from Umno – assumed to be the 11 at Zahid’s press conference on Tuesday, plus Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, the Lenggong MP who resigned as energy and natural resources minister on the same day.

Pakatan Harapan has 88, while Warisan (8) and Pejuang (4) together have 12. Another five come from PSB (2), Muda (1), Upko (1) and one independent.

In total, those against Muhyiddin would number 117. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Hop at your peril, Zahid warns ‘frogs’ of repercussions in next GE

Politicians have a penchant for turning into “frogs” when canoodled with inducements or threats, prompting them to switch camps.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, however, warned that these politicians would court the wrath of voters in the next general election.

“Remember, the people are evaluating elected representatives who turn into ‘frogs’.

“The people know what to do with these ‘frogs’ when the time comes for the 15th general election,” he added in a Facebook post this afternoon.

Zahid was responding to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement that he would allow lawmakers to decide on his fate when Parliament convenes next month.

This led to allegations that the prime minister would use the window to garner support for himself through underhanded measures.

Muhyiddin’s political rivals, including Zahid, demanded that the Parliament sitting be held now to determine if the prime minister still has majority support in the Dewan Rakyat.

Commenting further, Zahid said the people would witness if the “hopping frog tragedy” would repeat in the coming weeks.

He added that a similar incident took place after the last general election in 2018 when Umno-BN fell.

Following this, numerous Umno politicians joined Bersatu, which is led by Muhyiddin, who himself was a former Umno deputy president until his fallout with then premier Najib Abdul Razak.

The current goverment is also comprised of defectors from PKR and Pakatan Harapan.

Continuing his tirade against the “frogs”, Zahid, who is facing a slew of charges in court, said they tend to hop in search of rewards or to save themselves.

“This is the reason we want the confidence motion (against the prime minister) to be expedited before there are those who are trapped, duped or seduced into becoming a ‘frog’,” he added.

In his televised address yesterday, Muhyiddin insisted that he still possessed the upper hand in the Lower House despite Zahid and a group of Umno lawmakers retracting their support for him.

He also claimed that certain quarters were seeking to create political turmoil because of his refusal to interfere in their court cases.

However, Zahid disputed this and claimed that more names of Umno MPs who have lost confidence in the prime minister’s leadership have been submitted to the palace.

The Muhyiddin administration, which came into power through a political coup, has come under intense criticism for its failure to curb the Covid-19 pandemic despite an emergency declaration, which led to the suspension of Parliament.

Detractors accused the prime minister of using the emergency as an excuse to ward off attempts to put his tenuous majority to the test in Parliament.