OVER 1,000 HOSPITALIZATIONS EVERY DAY IN KLANG VALLEY ALONE – AND MUHYIDDIN’S RESPONSE? APPOINT AS SPECIAL ADVISER WITH ‘MINISTERIAL LEVEL’ FALLEN PERAK MB FAIZAL AZUMU – WHO COULD NOT EVEN STAVE OFF A POLITICAL ‘RAID’ FROM UMNO – OF WHAT USE IS FAIZAL TO THE COVID WAR OTHER THAN COST THE COUNTRY ANOTHER HEFTY ROUND OF CUSHY SALARIES & ALLOWANCES

More than 1,000 hospitalised every day in Klang Valley

PETALING JAYA: More than 1,000 Covid-19 patients are being hospitalised daily in the Klang Valley according to health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a Facebook post, he said hospital admissions in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur (KL) and Putrajaya have gone up by 33% compared with just two weeks ago, causing a strain on the already stretched public health system.

This is despite daily infections mostly involving patients who are in Category 1 and 2.

“There are 6,427 patients admitted in hospitals, 2,685 in low-risk treatment and quarantine centres (PKRCs) and 659 patients in the ICU in Selangor, KL and Putrajaya.

“The Crisis Preparedness Response Centre (CPRC)’s hospital system also shows that the number of patients waiting for treatment outside emergency and trauma departments is high,” he said.

Today, Malaysia reported a record 20,596 Covid-19 cases, with an all-time high infections in Selangor with 8,549 cases. Penang and Kedah also reported record high cases today with 1,022 and 1,446, respectively.

To address the rise in admissions, Noor Hisham said more beds have been added and a field hospital set up right outside Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah in Klang. More beds were also added to Hospital Selayang and Hospital Serdang.

Meanwhile, the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang PKRC’s capacity has been upgraded to be able to treat patients who require oxygen supply.

He said some 2,884 beds have been added in hospitals throughout the Klang Valley in the past two weeks, with even more to be added in the near future.

“Hospitals that are functioning as full Covid-19 hospitals are Hospital Sungai Buloh, Hospital Selayang, Hospital Ampang, Hospital Serdang and the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Specialist Children’s Hospital.

“The vaccination rate in the Klang Valley will continue to be ramped up to reduce the number of patients with serious symptoms.” FMT

Confirmed – Faizal Azumu is PM’s special adviser

PETALING JAYA: The Prime Minister’s Office has confirmed Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s appointment as a “minister-level” special adviser to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

In a statement, the PMO said the Bersatu deputy president will be advising Muhyiddin on matters related to community networking and communication as well as socioeconomic development.

Faizal’s appointment would see him become the third “ministerial-level” appointment after Bintulu MP Tiong King Sing and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang became the special envoys for China and the Middle East, respectively.

He will also be Muhyiddin’s second special adviser, after Dr Jemilah Mahmood was appointed the prime minister’s special adviser on public health.

The Tambun MP was previously the Perak menteri besar before being ousted in a confidence vote in the state assembly last December. He was then replaced by Perak Umno chief Saarani Mohamad.

Earlier, a poster of Bersatu’s Kota Bharu division congratulating Faizal on his appointment was making the rounds, raising the eyebrows of some netizens.

Supreme Council member Muhammad Faiz Na’aman and a well-placed government source told FMT that Faizal’s appointment was true.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.