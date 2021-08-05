HERE NAJIB, TAKE THIS BONE TO A CORNER & CHEW QUIETLY UNTIL I’M READY TO TEST MY MAJORITY IN SEPT? IN SHOCK DECISION, RM114 MIL OF SEIZED CASH RETURNED TO NAJIB & UMNO – A DAY AFTER EMBATTLED PM MUHYIDDIN COMPLAINS ‘SOME WANT ME TO INTERFERE IN THEIR COURT CASES’

A TOTAL of RM114 million in cash seized by the police has been returned to Umno and its former president Najib Razak, according to Astro Awani.

According to its report the matter was confirmed by deputy public prosecutor Faten Hadni Khairuddin, who told the news portal that the money had been returned on June 17.

The prosecution had failed to prove that the seized cash is from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund.

“The assets have been returned to Najib, through his representative, because the prosecution decided against filing an appeal,” Faten told the news portal.

The decision to return the money comes after the prosecution decided not to file an appeal in the forfeiture suit which was dismissed by High Court judge Muhammad Jamil Hussin.

In May, the High Court dismissed the government’s forfeiture suit for RM114 million in cash seized during a police raid of a Pavilion luxury condominium unit owned by OBYU Holdings Sdn Bhd three years ago, which was alleged to be misappropriated from 1MDB.

Jamil said the prosecution failed that to prove the assets were procured via money laundering activities.

Apart from cash, the police also seized 11,991 types of jewellery, 401 wrist watches, 16 accessories, 234 spectacles, 306 hand bags and cash in various denominations during the infamous raid that took place under the Pakatan Harapan administration.

