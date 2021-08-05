BOMBSHELL – UMNO SENDS 3RD BATCH OF SDs TO AGONG – AND A STINGING ‘SHOW CAUSE’ LETTER TO MARAN MP – WIPING THE SMIRKS OFF THE FACES OF MUHYIDDIN & ‘CABINET CLUSTER’

PETALING JAYA: Umno has submitted even more statutory declarations from its MPs to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, notifying His Majesty of their withdrawal of support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, a party source has revealed.

More Umno SDs for the King, and show cause letter for Maran MP

Speaking to FMT, the source said this was the third batch of SDs sent to the King and would raise further questions over Muhyiddin’s majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

Yesterday evening, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi revealed the party had submitted additional statutory declarations from its MPs, stating their withdrawal of support for Muhyiddin.

The additional pullouts came after Muhyiddin, in a televised address, acknowledged that eight Umno MPs had withdrawn their support but insisted that the question of his resignation did not arise as he still enjoyed majority support.

After the third batch of SDs now, the source said: “I don’t know how the PM can state that he has majority support. The math just does not add up.”

Besides Umno, the opposition has also rubbished Muhyiddin’s claim that he still had a majority, saying none of their MPs support him.

“If Muhyiddin has the majority as he claims, he should call for a parliamentary sitting now, and put his majority to the test instead of waiting until September (for the Parliament sitting),” the source added.

Meanwhile, the source also revealed that Umno has issued a show cause letter to Maran MP Ismail Abd Muttalib after the deputy housing and local government minister announced that he was backing the Muhyiddin-led administration.

“The show cause letter was sent today.”

Earlier, Ismail also came under fire from his own division chief for going against Umno’s stand for all its MPs to withdraw support for Muhyiddin.

Maran Umno chief Shahaniza Shamsuddin, in a statement, said it was sticking with the decisions made at Umno’s last general assembly, adding that every leader should follow the party’s stand.

