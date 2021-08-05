YEO BEE YIN SOUNDS THE ALARM BELL FOR JOHOR – ‘ACT NOW BEFORE OUT STATE BECOMES THE NEXT KLANG VALLEY’ – INDEED COMPLACENT PUTRAJAYA & JOHOR STATE GOVT NEED TO RAMP UP VACCINATIONS – HEED THE ADVICE OF TOP-NOTCH EX-MINISTERS LIKE BAKRI MP

Act now before Johor becomes the next Klang Valley, says Yeo

PETALING JAYA: The federal and Johor state governments must ramp up the vaccination programme in the state, says former energy, science, technology, environment and climate change minister Yeo Bee Yin.

This comes following a worrying upward trend of new daily Covid-19 positive cases and deaths in Johor, with a more than 150% increase from mid-July until now. Today, Johor reported 1,300 cases.

This is a thread as MP from Johor. regarding Johor worrying Covid situation. Attention to @KKMPutrajaya @DGHisham @Hasni_Johor @JKJAVMY 1. There is worrying upward trend of new daily positive cases and deaths with more than 150% increase from mid-July until now. pic.twitter.com/0ybMIvlNll — Yeo Bee Yin (@yeobeeyin) August 5, 2021

Despite the rise, Johor’s vaccination remains the second-lowest in Malaysia with only 17.8% of adults fully immunised against Covid-19.

Yeo, who is Bakri MP, called on the government to adopt Selangor’s vaccination programme through Operation Surge Capacity (OSC).

“Run OSC in Johor to ramp up the vaccination programme as soon as possible, just like how the Selangor state government is working with the federal government to run OSC in (the) Klang Valley,” she said in a Facebook post today.

She also urged the Johor government to increase the state health department’s capacity to implement the find, test and trace, isolate and support (FTTIS) framework.

“In addition, the Johor state government must give instructions to all district officers (DOs) to give full cooperation in expanding testing. Currently, elected representatives in some districts in Johor are facing problems in getting DOs’ support in running proactive community testing.”

ICU capacity should also be expanded by mobilising additional manpower and equipment and facilities needed for Covid-19 treatment.

According to Yeo, ICUs in the state are currently running at about 85% of the total capacity and 132% of the original capacity.

A surge in Covid-19 ICU hospitalisation would reduce the quality of care for both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients, she added.

“Do not only start sourcing for them after we hit 100% ICU capacity,” she said.

MKINI

.