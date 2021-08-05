FURY ACROSS UMNO LAND – ‘THEY GET FAT WHILE THE REST OF THE PARTY SUFFERS – AND WHEN GE15 COMES, THEY WILL CLOSE AN EYE & LET BERSATU ‘STEAL’ OUR SEATS TO CONTEST’ – INDEED , ISMAIL SABRI & CABINET CLUSTER MIGHT AS WELL PACK UP NOW & JOIN BERSATU – WITH PERAK, PAHANG, PENANG & MALACCA THE FIRST 4 STATES TO CONDEMN THEIR DISLOYALTY & BETRAYAL – IN ALL OR NOTHING NUMBERS GAME

Four state Umno liaison bodies have expressed their support for party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi amid a split within the Malay-based party.

In separate statements, Umno liaison bodies from Perak, Pahang, Penang and Malacca backed the party’s decision on Aug 3 to withdraw its support from the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government and Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister.

Perak Umno said it remains the state ruling party despite rescinding its support for PN.

“The announcement made by the party president was in line with the decision arrived at the last annual general assembly.

“With the withdrawal of support of a few Umno MPs, we are confident that PN and Muhyiddin have lost their majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

“Therefore, Perak Umno will continue to perform its responsibility as the state government by focusing on efforts in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Perak Umno chief Saarani Mohamad in a statement yesterday.

Perak Umno added that it fully supports the statement made by Zahid on the party’s stance related to the political turmoil.

Perak Menteri Besar Saarani Mohamad

Pahang Umno chief Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail also urged the party leadership and members at various levels to continue supporting the decision made by the supreme council which was in line with the one made during Umno annual general assembly.

Meanwhile, Malacca Umno said it fully backs Umno’s decision to withdraw support for PN and Muhyiddin.

“The state liaison body urges MPs who are appointed as ministers, deputy ministers, government-linked company (GLC) chiefs to adhere to the party’s decision and withdraw their support from the PN government and Muhyiddin as the premier,” it said yesterday.

Similarly, Penang Umno Liaison Committee chairperson Musa Sheikh Fadzir told party leaders and members to stay united and prioritise the party’s struggle over personal interest.

Despite holding 38 parliamentary seats in the Dewan Rakyat, Zahid only managed to get 11 MPs to withdraw their support from PN and Muhyiddin, which shows dissident voices among the MPs, particularly those part of the cabinet.

MKINI

