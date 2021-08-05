BOMBSHELL – EVEN AS NEW CASES BURST PAST 20K LEVEL TO 20,596 – SELANGOR REP EXPOSES ‘JENAZAH’ CARTEL RIPPING OFF THE ENORMOUS SURGE IN MUSLIM DEATH TOLL – INDEED, HOW FOCUSED IS MUHYIDDIN REGIME REALLY IN CURBING COVID-19 – ‘DON’T BRING SHAME TO ISLAM,’ PKR REP SCOLDS JAIS FOR NOT GOING AFTER ‘PROFITEERS’

Penang has reported four digit cases for the first time, while Selangor has also hit a new record.

Selangor (8549)

Kuala Lumpur (2163)

Kedah (1446)

Johor (1300)

Sabah (1062)

Penang (1022)

Negeri Sembilan (989)

Perak (916)

Kelantan (772)

Sarawak (759)

Malacca (622)

Terengganu (501)

Pahang (426)

Putrajaya (50)

Labuan (15)

Perlis (4)

Rep: ‘Jenazah cartel’ profiteering on Selangor Covid-19 death surge

The Selangor Islamic Affairs Department (Jais) must stop individuals from profiteering on grieving families, by charging up to RM1,800 to perform Muslim rites on Covid-19 bodies, said Port Klang assemblyperson Azmizam Zaman Huri.

Terming the individuals as the “jenazah cartel” (dead body cartel), he said they charge anything from RM700 to RM1,800 per body, when Jais has already announced that it should be free of charge in the state.

He said the sum is charged to perform the tayammum rites on the bodies, after they have been wrapped up in body bags, as per requirement for Covid-19 deaths, and to offer funeral prayers.

Azmizam asaid this is unreasonable because the process only takes 15 minutes at most, and the only monetary cost is a specific powder used (debu tayammum), which only costs RM15 per bottle.

“For all Covid-19 deaths in Selangor, body bags which are used instead of shrouds and personal protective equipment (PPE) are all provided by the hospital for free.

“And yet there are irresponsible people who take advantage by charging (at least) RM700 to the heirs to conduct the tayammum rites…. and to perform prayers.

“This happens even though Jais has announced that all (Muslim) Covid-19 bodies are handled for free starting July 16 in Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah, Klang and July 28 for the whole of Selangor,” he said in a Facebook posting yesterday.

He said even if those managing the bodies wanted to charge for the PPE, the cost would only be RM40, while the prayers for the deceased should be performed free of charge.

Further, unlike the usual practice where bodies need to be cleansed and shrouded, those who die of Covid-19 must be sealed in body bags immediately to avoid infection.

As such, the process is much simpler than usual management and prepartion of Muslim bodies for burial, he said.

Preying on the emotionally vulnerable

He said the individuals prey on families who are under tremendous emotional strain, especially as they are unable to hold their loved ones for the last time due to Covid-19 safety measures, he said.

“So this is the time this Covid-19 ‘jenazah cartel’ takes advantage of the situation by approaching the families at hospitals.

“In their grief, the families’ only priority is to bury their loved ones as soon as possible (as required in Islamic practice,” he said.

He said families are only asked to foot the cost of burial, which is paid to the cemetery, and even that is waived if the family cannot afford it.

“To the Covid-19 jenazah cartel, don’t bring shame to Islam.

“While we are still alive, let us assist in easing the management of these bodies, because one day that would be us, too,” he said.

MKINI

.