PETALING JAYA: Maran MP Ismail Abd Muttalib, who has said that he backs Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, does not have the backing of his own division.

Maran Umno chief Shahaniza Shamsuddin, in a statement, said it was sticking with the decisions made at Umno’s last general assembly, adding that every leader should follow the party’s stand.

“The Maran MP’s support for the prime minister clearly goes against and contradicts the wishes and decisions of the party,” she said.

Ismail, the deputy housing and local government minister, broke ranks with the party leadership yesterday in stating his support for Muhyiddin.

He cited his responsibility and duty to race, religion and the country as the reasons for his decision, while vowing to continue defending the monarchy.

Previously, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi instructed the party’s MPs to withdraw support for Muhyiddin in the wake of the emergency ordinances fiasco. On Tuesday, he said the party had withdrawn support for the Perikatan Nasional-led government.

Umno Supreme Council member Johari Ghani had earlier today urged the party to take firm disciplinary action against members who continue to defy its decisions.

FMT has attempted to contact the chairman of Umno’s disciplinary board for his comment on what action would be taken against MPs who do not comply with the party’s decision.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.