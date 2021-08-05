BOMBSHELL – THE CHICKENS COME HOME TO ROOST FOR UMNO – ONLY 5 MPs AGAINST MUHYIDDIN – AS IT’S NOW REVEALED SEVERAL OF THOSE WHO SIGNED WITHDRAWAL LETTERS ALSO SIGNED SUPPORT LETTERS FOR HIM – WITH SUCH GREEDY MPs WILLING TO DECEIVE & BACKSTAB TO SUCH AN EXTENT THEIR OWN PARTYMATES & PARTY – HOW SHOULD THE OPPOSITION TRUST AN UNREPENTANT UMNO SUCH AS THIS?
Only 5 Umno MPs against Muhyiddin, not the rest, say sources
ONLY five Umno federal lawmakers have stuck to withdrawing their support for Muhyiddin Yassin, as the other three have also signed support letters for embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, sources said.
Their assertion came before Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi released a statement yesterday that more letters withdrawing support for Muhyiddin and the Perikatan Nasional government was sent to the king.
Muhyiddin revealed yesterday that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong told him that eight Umno lawmakers had informed the Dewan Rakyat that they had withdrawn support for the prime minister.
But The Malaysian Insight learnt four of the eight Umno lawmakers were also among Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs who last week pledged support for the PN government.
Padang Besar MP Zahidi Zainul Abidin confirmed that four of the Umno MPs who were said to have revoked their support for Muhyiddin were also actually supporting PN.
“Four of the eight MPs (mentioned by the Agong) actually support PN but there is an overlap as they signed two declaration letters,” he said.
The Malaysian Insight is not naming these MPs pending their confirmation and details of their statutory declarations.
Last Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 40 BN MPs have expressed support for the PN government following calls by the opposition for Muhyiddin’s resignation.
This came after the Muhyiddin administration was rebuked by the Agong on the repeal of the emergency ordinances.
The support statement came in an official BN letterhead but its authenticity was denied by BN office bearers who were also Umno leaders aligned to Zahid.
Ismail later said the media statement was authentic and its content correct.
At least three BN MPs also confirmed Ismail’s statement that almost 40 of them threw their support behind the PN government.
Enough numbers
Zahid dropped the bombshell on Tuesday when he announced his party has presented evidence to the king to show that a number of its MPs have withdrawn support for Muhyiddin.
Zahid went on to say Muhyiddin had lost his legitimacy to remain as the prime minister and should resign.
While he did not state the numbers, it was widely reported to be 11 lawmakers. Yesterday morning Muhyiddin said it was only eight, as per what the Agong informed him.
Reacting to this development, Muhyiddin said yesterday that he would test his popularity at the next Parliament session in September.
Meanwhile, federal constitutional expert Assoc Prof Dr Wan Ahmad Fauzi Wan Husain said t Agong will have a valid reason to call up MPs to confirm their support if there are overlapping letters of support.
“If there are overlapping support letters, then facing the Agong is the best choice in authenticating the support letters.”
A similar situation took place in February 2020 after the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government when Agong took it upon himself to see which leader enjoyed the support of the majority in Parliament.
However, Fauzi said such a decision by Agong was unnecessary for now as the ruler has approved Muhyiddin’s proposal to test his legitimacy as prime minister in Parliament in September. TMI
Muhyiddin gambling on trust deficit within opposition front
IT may appear that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has lost his majority after at least eight Umno MPs pulled their support, but he will hold on until a vote next month by gambling on the animosity among his enemies, analysts said.
International Islamic University of Malaysia’s Dr Tunku Mohar Tunku Mohd Mokhtar said Muhyiddin’s promise to test his majority with a confidence motion in Parliament may not necessarily yield his resignation.
“After Umno’s pullout on Tuesday, it won’t be hard to find 115 to 120 votes against Muhyiddin in Parliament. But what’s next after Muhyiddin has lost the vote?
“Will the Umno group (against Muhyiddin) and the opposition be able to name another prime minister?” said Tunku Mohar.
Tunku Mohar said although the top two names should be Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim, it will not be easy for the long-time rivals.
“Would Dr Mahathir’s faction want (PKR president) Anwar to be prime minister. Or would Anwar and his supporters let Dr Mahathir be prime minister for a third time?”
Tunku Mohar was commenting on Muhyiddin’s decision not to resign despite knowing that eight Umno MPs have told Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun they no longer supported him as prime minister.
Flanked by 10 MPs, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had on Tuesday announced that he had informed the king “enough” MPs had withdrawn support from Muhyiddin to cause his government to collapse.
But instead of resigning, Muhyiddin appears to have doubled down by promising a confidence motion at the next Parliament sitting on September 6.
“And with that, the ball is back with Zahid, Dr Mahathir and Anwar,” said Ilham Centre executive director Hisommudin Bakar.
Given their histories, Hisommudin said the Umno group could support Anwar, as alleged last August, but he doubts that the Dr Mahathir faction would do so.
And given Anwar’s history with Dr Mahathir, Hisommudin also doesn’t see Pakatan Harapan (PH) supporting Dr Mahathir.
“I also don’t see Dr Mahathir or PH supporting Zahid or Najib,” said the pollster.
Lessons from ‘Sheraton move’
Muhyiddin has bought time until the September vote to exploit the lack of a prime minister candidate that all his opponents can agree on.
Distrust among party leaders was one of the key factors behind PH’s sudden collapse last year.
The distrust was exemplified when then prime minister Dr Mahathir appointed Mohamed Azmin Ali as a key minister, despite PKR’s objections, and PKR’s Anwar responded by pressing the two-time prime minister on when he would retire.
This soured the relationship between the two and their parties, and Azmin and Muhyiddin exploited it by masterminding the “Sheraton move”.
Although Muhyiddin did not yet possess the majority support at that time, he gambled on two things.
Firstly, Dr Mahathir’s refusal to work with Umno would pave the way for the Langkawi MP to leave Bersatu, leaving Muhyiddin in charge.
And while Muhyiddin may not have predicted Dr Mahathir’s sudden resignation, he gambled on the distrust between the older statesman and Anwar that neither would support each other even when it mattered most.
And so when it was time to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in February last year, PH picked Anwar even when it meant attempting a minority government at the federal level.
PH’s attempt failed and Muhyiddin promptly reaped the rewards.
What matters most?
Universiti Malaya’s Prof Awang Azman Awang Pawi believes that Dr Mahathir, Anwar and Umno factions will have to weigh what is more important to them.
“They have to choose between ousting Muhyiddin and Perikatan Nasional and their personal rivalries.
“Umno has to accept that it will not get the prime minister post as they only have eight to 12 MPs (who don’t support Muhyiddin) but even then Dr Mahathir and Anwar will have to come to terms,” said the Malay ethnic studies lecturer.
On paper, Muhyiddin is now estimated to have 103 votes among the Dewan Rakyat’s 220 MPs, after two lawmakers died last year.
The 103 is after removing 12 from Umno – assumed to be the 11 at Zahid’s press conference on Tuesday, plus Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, the Lenggong MP who resigned as energy and natural resources minister the same day.
PH has 88 while Warisan (8) and Pejuang (4) together have 12. Another five come from PSB (2), Muda (1), Upko (1) and one independent.
In total, those against Muhyiddin would number 117.
In 2020, Muhyiddin and Azmin gambled on the distrust between their bosses and it paid off handsomely.
Will Muhyiddin’s gamble to exploit his enemies’ rivalries succeed? Or will Dr Mahathir, Anwar and Zahid be able to come to terms by September when Parliament convenes? TMI
