A prominent DAP lawmaker has pondered aloud over the possibility that Umno – the single party with the most seats in the PN government – may take over the reins from Muhyiddin Yassin.

In a Facebook post last night urging his followers to discuss the topic, Tony Pua said now was the opportune moment to oust Muhyiddin, who betrayed those who voted for Pakatan Harapan in 2018.

However, he said, now was also the time to seriously consider the ramifications of what is to take place in the coming weeks.

“Does it not look like if he resigns, Umno has positioned itself to succeed the prime ministership?

“And when any Umno leader becomes PM, wouldn’t all the kleptocrats be set free or possibly even regain power?

“When Umno becomes head honcho in government again, you can certainly trust it to further consolidate its political power to emerge even stronger after the next election,” Pua wrote.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin delivering a televised address

Currently, Umno controls 38 seats in the Dewan Rakyat, but is split into two camps – one supporting Muhyiddin, and the other does not.

With the withdrawal of support from 11 Umno MPs, Muhyiddin’s majority appears to be in doubt.

An alternative to Umno taking reins, said Pua, was to “tolerate” Muhyiddin’s government until the next general election.

“Should we think a step ahead to stop the kleptocrats from getting away scot-free, or worse, regaining political control and power, even if it means tolerating the incompetent and treacherous Perikatan Nasional government in the hot seat just a little while longer?

“This (will) check Umno, while Harapan and the rakyat can get rid of Muhyiddin and Azmin Ali in the next election.

“What do you think? Discuss,” Pua added in his Facebook posting.

At the time of writing this report last night, a cursory look suggested that a sizeable number of respondents of Pua were casting doubt on whether the opposition was even capable of ousting Muhyiddin.

A smaller number of respondents was supportive of the alternative, with many believing that the continuation of important criminal court cases was paramount.

