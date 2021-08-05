FROM NOW TO SEPT SITTING, IMAGINE HOW MANY HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS GET INFECTED – MAHATHIR HITS BULLSEYE ON MUHYIDDIN’S TOTAL LACK OF URGENCY EXCEPT WHEN IT COMES TO HIS POLITICAL SURVIVAL – INDEED LOOK AT CHINA! ONLY 96 COVID CASES – BUT CHINA SWIFTLY ORDERS MASS TESTING & TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS, FROM WUHAN TO NANJING TO BEIJING

PN has no sense of urgency in fighting Covid-19, says Dr M
There is no “sense of urgency” from the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government in combating the Covid-19 pandemic that is currently wreaking havoc across the country, said former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.
Even the five-day special parliamentary sitting did not discuss possible solutions to handle the outbreak, he said.
Instead, he added, the government tried to stop MPs from entering Parliament on the last day of the special sitting, with the next sitting being in September.
“I am not interested in politics in this matter. I am concerned about the development of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“They are still discussing who is going to become prime minister and when to have a Parliament sitting. It should have been held earlier, but even then, we didn’t discuss Covid-19.
“If you want to have a Parliament sitting in September, so from now to September, how many hundred thousand people will be infected?
“There is no sense of urgency. They do not feel the pressure of how important it is for us to act now,” Mahathir said in an interview with Astro Awani that was broadcast last night.
Insisting that he does not care about becoming prime minister again, the 96-year-old said he is also a Malaysian citizen who feels patriotic about his country and wants to help it succeed.
As someone who was a prime minister for 22 years in his first term, Mahathir said he was forced to handle several crises in the country and thus, he has some experience on how to do so.
The nonagenarian also described those governing now as “orang baru” (greenhorns) who are now overwhelmed when facing multiple crises in the country.
“I had to handle many crises and I had some success, so I have the experience. If I want to contribute my experience, people say, ‘oh, I can’t because I am a statesman’. Why?
“On the contrary, we find in this new government, they have no idea how to govern actually (because they are) greenhorns.
“So, when faced with economic, financial, political and health crises, these are too much for these people who do not have any experience at all to take action,” the Langkawi MP said.
That is why the PN government had sent Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz to ask him for his advice on how to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak, Mahathir added.
Malaysia yesterday saw record-breaking figures for both Covid-19 new cases and deaths, standing at 19,819 and 257 respectively.
Mahathir had previously reiterated many times that he is not interested in discussing politics right now, but is instead focused on the rakyat’s welfare amid the pandemic. – MKINI
China’s National Health Commission said the country recorded 96 Covid cases on Wednesday (August 4) – the third straight day it reported 90 cases and above. Of the newly confirmed infections, 71 were locally transmitted. Such numbers may be considered as a non-event – even a victory that deserves national celebration – in other countries.
For example, on the same day, Singapore reported 92 new locally transmitted Covid-19 infections. This is the first time in more than two weeks that the daily number of cases has fallen below 100 in Singapore, a country with a population of 6 million – 235 times less than China. It’s worse in neighbouring Malaysia with two new records – 257 deaths and 19,819 new cases due to Covid.
In Australia, New South Wales recorded 233 new cases and two deaths overnight, including an unvaccinated man in his 20s who died at home in southwest Sydney as well as a woman in her 80s who died in hospital. U.K., on the other hand, reported a whopping 21,691 new cases and 138 deaths. In the U.S., there were about 150,000 new cases on Tuesday (August 3).
Clearly, China’s 96 cases aren’t such a big deal. But the Chinese government has shown that it is willing to take tough action – again – to control the virus, as it had done last year. The reported 71 domestic cases are the highest since January this year. Even though the numbers are relatively small, the outbreak has spread to dozens of major cities.
With nearly 500 local cases reported since mid-July when a cluster among airport cleaners in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, was discovered, Beijing has imposed mass testing and even travel restrictions in some areas. Nanjing, which saw 44% of confirmed cases linked to staff at the Lukou international airport, has triggered the worst outbreak since Wuhan last year.
Having recorded 220 local cases in Nanjing as of Tuesday (August 3), where 100 infections were traceable to the Nanjing airport, authorities have scrambled to target ports and airports. One new case was reported to be linked to the Shanghai Pudong International Airport. Authorities have since been mobilized to cities with major ports of entry or near to land borders.
Nanjing has tested its 9.2 million residents three times after shutting down gyms and cinemas and closing off residential compounds. But the authorities have gone as far as tracing, investigating and identifying the root cause of the outbreak. Investigation showed that cabin cleaning crew were infected after coming into contact with imported cases.
More importantly, it was found that the outbreak at Nanjing Lukou International Airport was caused by lax management, leading to gaps in epidemic control and hence a lack of timely quarantine measures. It has also identified substandard cleaning procedures that led to cross-infections and mixing of domestic and international cargo handling.
Other problems included a lack of understanding about the severity, complexity and long-term nature of epidemic prevention. There was also the failure to implement epidemic prevention policies. The aviation authorities have now imposed a much stricter prevention measures, including nucleic acid tests every other day on all-level aviation services staff.
Wuhan, the epicentre of the Coronavirus in late 2019, said it will test all 11-million residents after reported its first local infections in over a year this week. Zhengzhou, a city with more than 10 million people, launched a citywide nucleic acid testing on Sunday. In the main districts of Yangzhou, a total of 1.7 million people have completed their second round of nucleic acid testing.
The capital of Beijing on July 27 saw the first resurgence of Covid-19 in months, prompting the municipal government to upgrade the epidemic prevention and control measures. It has imposed massive strict entry and exit controls, asking all residents to minimize travel and avoid gatherings, as well as suspended some flights, trains and long-distance bus services.
All 31 provincial-level regions in the Chinese mainland have urged citizens to avoid medium and high-risk areas for Covid-19 or leave the provinces where they live unless it is absolutely necessary. Orders have been issued to suspend 13 pairs of trains to Nanjing and Yangzhou in Jiangsu Province, Zhengzhou in Henan Province and Zhangjiajie in Hunan Province.
A whopping 23 railway stations have halted ticket sales for Beijing-bound passengers. Temporary closure of airport saw all flights at the airports in Nanjing suspended, as well as the halt of 9 long-distance bus stations in Nanjing and public bus services in Yangzhou. Clearly, the Chinese government is concerned about the geographical spread of the Delta variant in the country.
Nearly 1.69 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in China by Monday. While Beijing hopes the speed of the Coronavirus transmission will be greatly reduced by the high vaccination rate, unlike last year, the authorities still have low tolerance over a small breakout of the virus for obvious reason. A failure to contain any outbreak could potentially cripple the economy.
So far, the situation has not deteriorated to a stage where a full lockdown is needed. However, Beijing could easily and swiftly lock down any city, as it had done to Wuhan’s 11 million people last year. To ensure people were really restricted and did not cheat, Beijing deployed enforcers to actually guard the gates of residential compounds.
In fact, between Jan and Feb, 2020, the Chinese government had confined 507.5 million people either in full or partial lockdown covering 20 provinces. The half a billion people population is about the size of the European Union. Imagine all the 27 member countries in Europe put on lockdown like China. It was more than the populations of the U.S. (327.2 million) and Russia (144.5 million) combined. FINANCE TWITTER
MKINI / FINANCE TWITTER
