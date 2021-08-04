THE PROBLEM WITH NAJIB IS WHATEVER HE THROWS AT ‘WORLD CLASS FAILURE’ MUHYIDDIN – MUHYIDDIN CAN THROW BACK AT HIM – ‘HE HAS BETRAYED 3 PMs & THE AGONG, CAN WE TRUST HIM AGAIN,’ ASKS A WORLD CLASS KLEPTOCRAT – PERHAPS ONLY ACTION SPEAKS LOUDER THAN WORDS NOW

This, said Najib, begs the question of whether anything that Muhyiddin said today could still be believed.

“He betrayed PM5, PM6, PM7 and Pakatan Harapan. His government lied to Parliament.

“He committed derhaka (treason) against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Malay rulers.

“So, which part of his statement (today) can be believed?” asked Najib.

Muhyiddin today made two startling claims – firstly, he maintained that he still commanded majority support of the MPs, and secondly, he insinuated that the withdrawal of support by some Umno MPs had to do with ongoing criminal trials.

Najib’s revisit of the past includes references to Muhyiddin’s role in 2008 which saw him pressuring Abdullah Ahmad Badawi to resign as prime minister.

In 2015, Muhyiddin was sacked from Umno after he was critical of Najib, then the prime minister, over the latter’s handling of the 1MDB affair.

Last year, Muhyiddin joined forces with Umno and other opposition parties to form the new Perikatan Nasional government and thereby ousting Pakatan Harapan from power and forcing Dr Mahathir Mohamad to resign as prime minister.

In trying to discredit Muhyiddin’s claim regarding the request for intervention in criminal trials, Najib said the proper way to do so is through brown-nosing the prime minister and not going against him.

Najib also insinuated that some MPs had done so and succeeded.

“The best way to drop (the charges) is to bodek (brown-nose) not fight him.

“Ask Xavier, the ‘Not-HD’ senior minister, Tok Pa and others,” he said.

Najib said an accused can only truly clear his name through a fair trial.

Najib was among 11 Umno MPs who openly declared their opposition to Muhyiddin yesterday.

There are three Umno MPs who are facing criminal trials while Najib has already been convicted and is appealing the verdict.

Meanwhile, Najib said some of Muhyiddin’s recent policy U-turns also cast doubts on the latter’s ability to tell the truth.

“He said the emergency ordinances (EOs) were revoked since July 21, but that’s untrue. He said the EOs do not need royal assent. He U-turned yesterday.

“He promised there will not be any more nationwide lockdowns, but came up with MCO 3.0, ‘total lockdown’ and the National Recovery Plan.

“He promised elections as soon as the emergency ends because the emergency can help control Covid-19,” wrote Najib.

Najib said Malaysia was the only country in the world which suspended Parliament but saw its Covid-19 numbers getting progressively worse.

“Malaysia is the only country where the longer the lockdowns, the worse the Covid-19 numbers are.

“Why should I support ‘world-class failures’ which have cost lives? Why should I support those who commit derhaka?” asked Najib.

MKINI

