BOMBSHELL – ZAHID SENDS MORE NAMES TO AGONG – BUT DOESN’T REVEAL YET HOW MANY MORE UMNO MPs HAVE WITHDRAWN SUPPORT FOR MUHYIDDIN – EVEN AS OPPOSITION PARTIES UNITE AGAIN TO DEMAND IMMEDIATE PARLIAMENT SITTING

Setting aside differences, all opposition lawmakers and two independent MPs demanded a special Parliament sitting be held immediately instead of next month to decide on a motion of confidence against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.
This came after Muhyiddin said he would seek a confidence vote in Dewan Rakyat in the upcoming sitting in September.
“We, the opposition MPs agree that a special Parliament sitting be held soon – no later than Aug 9 – pursuant to the Clause 11(3) of the Standing Order to table, debate and decide the vote of confidence against the prime minister.
“It is highly unreasonable for a government, whose legitimacy and majority support from the MPs is being disputed, to delay determining its support in Parliament,” they said.
They added that the stability of the government must be resolved immediately as the country struggles to combat the ongoing pandemic and sluggish economy.
The joint statement was signed by PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu.
Other signatories were Warisan president and Semporna MP Shafie Apdal, Upko president and Tuaran MP Wilfred Madius Tangau, Pejuang president and Jerlun MP Mukhriz Mahathir, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) member and Selangau MP Baru Bian.
The independent MPs are Simpang Renggam’s Maszlee Malik and Muar lawmaker Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.
It was rare for Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Pejuang to set aside differences and work together with Pakatan Harapan, particularly PKR, for the same cause.
Despite joining Anwar and other opposition MPs in their attempt to enter Parliament on Aug 2, Mahathir later expressed regret over the move, citing such mass gathering could lead to a Covid-19 outbreak.
Muhyiddin landed in hot water after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong expressed disappointment with de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan for announcing that all six emergency ordinances had been revoked on July 21.
Following this, the opposition demanded Muhyiddin resign while Anwar said he commanded the support of 107 MPs and declared that the Muhyiddin administration had collapsed.
Yesterday, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that 11 MPs had withdrawn their support for Perikatan Nasional and Muhyiddin.
MKINI
