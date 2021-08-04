BOMBSHELL – ZAHID SENDS MORE NAMES TO AGONG – BUT DOESN’T REVEAL YET HOW MANY MORE UMNO MPs HAVE WITHDRAWN SUPPORT FOR MUHYIDDIN – EVEN AS OPPOSITION PARTIES UNITE AGAIN TO DEMAND IMMEDIATE PARLIAMENT SITTING

Zahid notifies palace of more defectors, scoffs at PM’s legitimacy

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said a further list of party MPs who have lost confidence in Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been submitted to Istana Negara.

In view of this, Zahid said Muhyiddin’s claim that the latter still commanded majority support from the MPs was untrue and challenged him to prove otherwise in Parliament immediately.

In a statement today, Zahid said the fresh list was submitted today. He did not state a number or provided names.

As of last night, only 11 Umno MPs, including Zahid, have revealed themselves to be against Muhyiddin. Umno has 38 MPs.

Zahid explained he had submitted the initial list – containing eight written declarations – to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 30.

“(That list alone) was enough to prove that Muhyiddin no longer commands the majority, although the actual number is larger than that,” said Zahid.

In view of the Umno supreme council’s decision yesterday (Aug 3) to withdraw support for Muhyiddin and Perikatan Nasional, the number of defectors has grown, he said.

