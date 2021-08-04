IT’S NOW ‘DO OR DIE’ FOR ZAHID & NAJIB – MORE UMNO MPs MUST QUIT PN SOON OR FACE THE SACK – INDEED CAN THE UMNO PRESIDENT & POWERFUL EX-PM TAKE THE CHANCE OF ALLOWING MUHYIDDIN TO STRIKE BACK FIRST – UMNO MPs WILL HAVE TO DECIDE FAST WHETHER TO FACE THE FURY OF THEIR PARTY OR THE FURY OF THE REIGNING PM – WHO WINS GAME OF THRONES WILL NOW DEPEND ON WHO ACTS FASTEST!

Rebelling Umno MPs could be in jeopardy if attempt to unseat PM fails, says analyst

PETALING JAYA: Should the attempt to topple the Perikatan Nasional government fails, the future of some Umno MPs’ could be in jeopardy, says political analyst Prof Wong Chin Huat.

He said as Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin races to consolidate support, there is a “do-or-die” situation among Umno MPs led by party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi following Muhyiddin’s announcement on Wednesday (Aug 4).

“It is unlikely Umno leaders who have gone all out will allow Muhyiddin (to take) his sweet time of a month to rebuild a coalition and leave themselves condemned to the political wilderness.

“While the fate of the members of the ‘court cluster’ cannot be worse, others who pull out are putting their political careers on the chopping block,” he told The Star.

BREAKING: UMNO has challenged the Perikatan Nasional administration to immediately call for a special sitting of Parliament to test PM Muhyiddin Yassin's majority. President Zahid Hamidi says the PM's earlier claim that he still holds a majority is not true. https://t.co/AuO5qADNzy pic.twitter.com/ci8skWmHU3 — BFM News (@NewsBFM) August 4, 2021

The “court cluster” refers to the Umno MPs facing court charges, namely Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Bagan Datuk MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim and Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

“A failed uprising means a reverse takeover of Umno by Muhyiddin loyalists, who will in turn deny the rebels candidacy under Umno in GE15,” he added.

Wong said the stakes were high at present and Umno MPs led by Ahmad Zahid must be able to convince more of their colleagues to retract support for the government, to at least force a reorganisation of the current government and give Umno a stronger presence.

“Expect to see more Umno MPs leave… those who stay back with Muhyiddin will face tremendous pressure from the party grassroots,” he said.

On Wednesday (Aug 4), Muhyiddin, in a special address to the nation, said a motion of confidence would be tabled in Parliament to test his majority as prime minister.

The special address came following an announcement by Ahmad Zahid that 11 Umno MPs had retracted support for the Perikatan government.

There were 10 MPs who stood behind Ahmad Zahid during his announcement on Tuesday (Aug 3).

However, Muhyiddin said eight Umno MPs had retracted their support towards him as prime minister.

Elaborating on the discrepancy between the3 numbers declared by Muhyiddin and Ahmad Zahid, Wong said this suggests that some may have either retracted their withdrawal of support, or have merely signalled their exit by their presence in the press conference.

“As we saw in the ‘Sheraton Move’, it will not be surprising if some MPs change their positions twice or thrice,” he said, referring to the week-long political saga in February 2020 that triggered the collapse of the 22-month Pakatan Harapan government.

Meanwhile, Universti Malaya’s Prof Dr Awang Azman Pawi anticipated the political temperature to heat up if there were to be further resignations of Umno ministers or withdrawal of support by its MPs.

“I’m foreshadowing announcements by non-MPs supporting Perikatan and also some Umno MPs to announce their withdrawal of support,” he added.

Awang Azman also said the numbers possessed by Ahmad Zahid and Muhyiddin would change in the coming days due to the fluidity of the current political situation.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) political analyst Suffian Mansor also expressed similar sentiments, pointing out that Muhyiddin’s address on Wednesday showed that the Pagoh MP was ready to fight on to stay as prime minister.

Noting the volatility of politics at present, Suffian said ongoing developments in the coming days would be closely watched as there would be intense horse-trading among MPs, adding it was a wait-and-see situation.

Khaled Nordin resigns as Boustead chairman

JOHOR BARU: Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has tendered his resignation as Boustead Holdings Bhd chairman.

The Umno vice-president and former Johor mentri besar said Umno had made a resolution to retract support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the Perikatan Nasional government and he would abide by the decision.

“I hereby announce my resignation as the non-independent non-executive chairman of Boustead Holdings Bhd effective Thursday (Aug 5).

“This is to take my responsibility as a party member who will continue to abide by and respect any decision and ruling of the party,” he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Aug 4).

Khaled thanked the Boustead Holdings’ board of directors and management, whom he said showed excellent commitment and cooperation throughout his service as chairman since May last year.

“I am confident and believe the company is on the right track to continue to play a role in contributing to the country’s economic development, especially in ensuring continued returns to major shareholder, Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (LTAT),” he added.

Khaled’s resignation comes after Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah resigned as Energy and Natural Resources Minister on Tuesday (Aug 3).

Moments after Dr Shamsul announced his resignation, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi revealed that 11 Umno MPs had signed SDs withdrawing support for the Perikatan Nasional government.

The SDs were presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in an undisclosed audience.

ANN

.