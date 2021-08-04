GET LOST MUHYIDDIN, WE WANT NOTHING TO DO WITH YOUR PN – PEJUANG & WARISAN FIRE BACK AT MUHYIDDIN’S CLUMSY PROPAGANDISTS – WHICH COULD INCLUDE THOSE FROM A WATCHFUL UMNO – AND PERHAPS EVEN FROM A GREEN-EYED ANWAR & HIS ANWARISTAS – ALL FEARFUL OF MISSING THE COVETED PM POST – WHICH COULD HAPPEN IF MAHATHIR, SHAFIE WERE TO TEAM UP WITH PAKATAN & DRAW IN THE FENCE-SITTERS FROM BERSATU & UMNO

All Warisan MPs united against Muhyiddin, Perikatan

PARTI Warisan Sabah will not support the current Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, it said in a statement. It added that any news or reports being spread claiming the contrary are false and malicious. “Warisan stands firm with the party’s decision not to support the current PN government. “All (our) Members of Parliament are intact and strongly call for the Prime Minister and his cabinet to resign,” said the Pakatan Harapan ally which has eight MPs. Warisan also demanded that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin convene Parliament immediately, and not in September, to test his majority support in the Dewan Rakyat. “That will clear the air and there is no need to wait until September. This motion of confidence should be the sole issue debated in this immediate session. “It should not be mixed up with other issues concerning the 12th Malaysia Plan and the budget that will be discussed in the parliamentary session scheduled in September,” it said. Muhyiddin today said he would not resign despite Umno’s claim that he had lost majority support. The embattled prime minister said he would hold a confidence vote in the Dewan Rakyat when it meets for a new term in September. Immediate reactions to his announcements have been for him to hold an emergency sitting to test his majority, rather than to wait till next month. TMI

No Pejuang support for Muhyiddin or govt, says Ulya Aqamah

PEJUANG rejects the failed Perikatan Nasional government and is not involved in any cooperation or negotiation to support the ruling pact, Ulya Aqamah Husamudin said.

The Pejuang information chief said Pejuang’s four members of parliament have also not signed any statutory declarations (SD) in support of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Any viral claims (on cooperation with PN) that say otherwise are fake and irresponsible,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir also similarly denied backing Muhyiddin as the prime minister.

He said that a statement being shared widely on social media on the alleged support was fake.

Mukhriz said the party also did not want to comment on the latest political developments as its focus was on the rakyat.

Ulya today reiterated that Pejuang has consistently stated that they do not agree with the government and repeatedly asked the prime minister as well as his cabinet to step down.

“Our focus still remains on measures to overcome the problems faced by the people on health and economic concerns.”

Earlier, Muhyiddin said that he would face a motion of confidence in the Dewan Rakyat sitting in September to clear all doubts on the support he has.

The Pagoh MP said he was summoned to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at 11am today, and was told that eight Umno lawmakers had informed the Dewan Rakyat that they had withdrawn support for the prime minister.

“In the meeting, I told the Agong that I have received a number of statutory declarations from MPs, and this has given me the confidence that I still have the majority support in Dewan Rakyat.

“I am nevertheless aware of the questions surrounding my legitimacy as prime minister. As such, I have told the Agong that a confidence motion will be tabled in Dewan Rakyat when Parliament meets in September,” said the Bersatu president. – TMI

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.